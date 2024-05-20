Dubai, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is proud to announce that Driven Properties, a leading property brokerage, investment, and consultancy company, has chosen Yardi to enhance its property management operations and resident experience. Driven Properties, known for its extensive residential and commercial portfolios, offers customizable property solutions and wealth management services to clients across the UAE and abroad.

The implementation of the Yardi Residential Suite will allow Driven Properties to optimize their management operations comprehensively – from property marketing and resident screening to rent collection and maintenance. Yardi's resident portal and app will enable residents to self-serve, enhancing convenience and accessibility by facilitating payments, lease renewals, personal detail management, and real-time maintenance updates.

"At Driven, we're thrilled to adopt Yardi's innovative technology to propel our operational capabilities to new heights and ensure unparalleled services for all stakeholders," shared Grace Kenny, Director of Property Management at Driven. "With Yardi as our central property management platform, we will be able to streamline operations and improve communication across the business."

"With Yardi's cloud-based solutions, Driven can eliminate disparate systems, streamline its software requirements into a single solution, improve insights into portfolio performance, and enhance resident and investor relations," said Said Haider, Senior Director of the Middle East at Yardi. "We are excited to announce Driven Properties as our latest client in the UAE and look forward to helping them further grow across the region."

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae

About Driven Properties

Driven Properties is an award-winning real estate brokerage and property management company headquartered in Dubai. Since its inception in 2012, the company has been raising standards for the industry, and has grown into one of the leading full-service real estate consultancies in the region.

In a city that is synonymous with real estate, our deeply knowledgeable consultants are offering their expertise and unparalleled service to most demanding clients from all over the world. Driven Properties is a member of Forbes Global Properties, a consortium of 100 best brokerages in the world.

For more information, visit drivenproperties.com.