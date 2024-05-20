Bahrain - FLOOSS the first digital instant financing company in Bahrain, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Financing Company, increases financing to meet customer demand.

Following the successful transition to a fully Sharia-compliant platform, FLOOSS is proud to announce an exciting new advancement that will empower the community and support the kingdom's growth.

FLOOSS has increased its financing amount to 1500BHD and repayment upto 18 months, providing individuals in Bahrain with even greater support. This enhanced financing capacity represents FLOOSS's dedication to making a meaningful impact on a larger scale.

"At FLOOSS, we believe in the power of financial empowerment and the transformation it brings to communities. By increasing our financing limit, we aim to uplift Bahrain's people and amplify their potential,"

Fawaz Ghazal, CEO at FLOOSS.

The decision by FLOOSS to provide larger amounts is in direct response to customer demands. As Bahrain’s leading fintech for funding, the company takes great strides to offer customers what they are looking for. Keep watching this app as they continue to transform the old way of banking into a modern era.

To try FLOOSS, visit online www.flooss.com or download the iOS or Android App.

