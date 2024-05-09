​​​​Taaleem's DBS Jumeirah Park Earns 'Outstanding' KHDA Rating as Taaleem’s DBS Portfolio Expands Educational Offerings

​​​​Taaleem's DBS Jumeirah Park Earns 'Outstanding' KHDA Rating as Taaleem’s DBS Portfolio Expands Educational Offerings Achievement Reflects Taaleem’s Emphasis on Providing World Class Education for all.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (the "Group" or "Taaleem"), a leading provider of K-12 premium education in the UAE, is proud to announce a significant milestone: DBS Jumeirah Park has achieved an 'Outstanding' rating from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) following their latest inspection cycle. This accolade reflects the high standard of education offered across Taaleem's extensive network of 32 schools.

This achievement comes as Taaleem continues to expand its offerings, notably with the development of the DBS schools’ portfolio, including the anticipated opening of DBS Jumeira in August 2024.

The Report emphasises that DBS Jumeirah Park benefits from an expert leadership team dedicated to enhancing student outcomes through exceptional facilities, staff, and globally benchmarked teaching practices. The KHDA report praised the school for its well-designed, inclusive curriculum that emphasizes critical thinking and extracurricular activities to support both academic and personal growth. These features are evaluated against stringent criteria including personal development, student achievement, inclusivity, and leadership.

Notably, the report highlighted DBS Jumeirah Park's successful implementation of inclusive practices, demonstrated by the growing diversity within its student body and its effective strategies to meet the needs of learners with diverse educational requirements. The school also maintains rigorous security protocols to ensure student safety, with advanced access systems and comprehensive measures to safeguard students from cyberbullying.

As Taaleem moves forward, it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of education and nurturing environments where all students can excel.

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer at Taaleem, said:

"DBS Jumeirah Park exemplifies our dedication to educational excellence. We are consistently reinvesting in every aspect of our schools—from staffing and facilities to curricula, technology and sustainability. Driven by our commitment to inspire young minds and support student well-being, the achievements of DBS Jumeirah Park exemplify our pursuit of the highest standards in academic and pastoral care across our schools. As one of the UAE’s leading education providers, we are committed to addressing the diverse needs of our students and fostering positive learning environments that offer abundant opportunities and cultivate a global perspective. With a focused strategy on expanding and optimising our student capacity, we are well-prepared for sustained growth into 2024 and beyond, enhancing educational outcomes for every student."

Rebecca Gray, Chief Education Officer at Taaleem added:

"I am immensely proud of DBS Jumeirah Park's recent achievement, which reflects our commitment to empowering students through the highest standards of academic excellence and innovation. This success is a testament to our dedicated school leadership and teaching staff and the amazing commitment of our students and their parents. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for our students, and I am excited about the journey ahead in our existing schools, as well as the two new DBS schools opening in 2024 and 2025. We remain dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture of continuous growth and learning."

DBS Jumeirah Park serves students aged 5 to 18, offering a British curriculum focused on holistic development, positive outcomes, and global citizenship.

The school excels in academia, community relations, sports, and the expressive arts, as evidenced by the 'Expressive Arts School of the Year Award' from Which School Advisor (WSA) and the 'Leading Parent Partnership Award' (LPPA).

Aligned with its growth strategy, Taaleem aims to increase capacity utilisation across its IB premium schools with all the existing UK schools at capacity, alongside continued school expansion across the UAE.

In H1 2024, Taaleem reported strong financial results – including record revenue of AED 548.7 million, with EBITDA and Net Profit increasing by 32.5% and 53%, respectively, year on year.

-Ends-

About Taaleem

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 32 schools, comprising 10 owned and operated premium private schools, and 22 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. The Group has a student base of +37,961 students and a highly experienced teaching staff from across the world.

About Dubai British Schools (a Taaleem brand)

The Dubai British Schools brand offers a high standard of care and education to families and is Taaleem’s flagship UK premium schools’ brand. Dubai British Schools operates two campuses in Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park, with additional campuses scheduled to open in Jumeirah (2024) and Mira (2025). Dubai British Schools has earned a reputation as one of Dubai's ‘Outstanding’ educational institutions.