Al Turki: The registration continues online through nbk.com/nbkrun

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) starts tomorrow Tuesday 6 December 2022 receiving registered applicants in “NBK Run” at Al Shaheed Park to distribute the assigned T-shirts and numbers.

The registration for the Run continues online through nbk.com/nbkrun. The race kit collection will be open until Thursday, 8 December 2022 at Al Shaheed Park Multi-purpose Hall in Phase 2 between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Talal Al Turki, NBK Public relations Senior Manager, said: “NBK Run is marked by a variety of fun, entertaining and health awareness-raising activities”.

“The online registration continues through nbk.com/nbkrun. Join for a day full of fun, fitness and great company,” he added.

All participants in the race will be eligible to enter the grand draw to win a new Nissan Kicks car from the strategic partner, Al Babtain Group and exclusive tickets from Ooredoo, the strategic partner to watch Paris Saint German (PSG) football matches in France and the World Cup in Qatar. The draws will take place under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce. Kuwait airways will be giving 10 airline tickets to different regional destinations including Europe.

NBK will award the top 3 winners (women and men) in the 11 km race with KD 1000, KD 700, KD 500 cash prizes. The top3 winners (women and men) in the 5 km race will win KD 500, KD 400, KD 300 cash prizes. Ooredoo, the Run’s Strategic Partner will award the top winners with exclusive prizes.

It’s worth mentioning that, NBK Run held in collaboration exhibited by different ministries and governmental institutions, headed by the Ministry of Health-Medical Emergency, Kuwait Fire Force and the Ministry of Interior. The Run is supported as well from Kuwait Municipality and the Touristic Enterprises Company in addition to Ministries of Commerce, Health and Interior.

NBK Run is scheduled to kick off on Saturday 10th, December 2022. The race for both the female and male participants will start at 8:00 am from two starting points at different distances: 10km and 5km. The starting point of 10 km, starts from Bneid Al Qar Beach and the starting point of 5 km, starts opposite to Souq Sharq and the end of both distances is at the Shuwaikh Beach Park, parallel to the Gulf Road, next to KPC building.

NBK strongly supports sporting events and encourages various sporting activities as means to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle for members of the community. Throughout the years, NBK also organizes several social awareness programs including Educational, Environmental, Health and many other active initiatives.

Ends-