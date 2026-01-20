NBK stressed the importance of turning off automatic joining refraining from saving data on the phone.

In line with its continued support for the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with Kuwait Banking Association, National Bank of Kuwait reiterates its warnings to customers about the risks of using public Wi-Fi networks, with a particular focus on the increased risks at airports and cafes.

The aim of this campaign is to enhance financial literacy and raise awareness about digital safety principles among various society segments, including awareness messages on fraud protection, fake ads, and banking app hacks, in addition to emphasizing the need to report any suspicious transactions.

To this end, NBK warns against making any banking transactions using public Wi-Fi networks, as they are unsafe, unprotected, and can be easily hacked, as it is common for multiple public Wi-Fi networks to have the same name.

Moreover, NBK highlighted the necessity of using anti-virus and anti-hacking programs, as well as securing the internet connection and verifying the ads generated from these public networks. NBK also stressed the importance of turning off Wi-Fi and automatic joining and refraining from saving personal data to avoid any hacking attempts of sensitive and personal information.

NBK's efforts to educate its customers are a fundamental pillar of its strategy, as it consistently emphasizes the need for customers to adhere to general instructions and guidelines to avoid digital fraud, as well as the importance of regularly changing bank card PINs and not sharing them with fraudsters claiming to be from the bank.

Moreover, the Bank is utilizing all its digital channels, which have the highest number of followers among all banks in Kuwait, to support CBK’s efforts in protecting customers and the economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s initiatives and campaigns aiming to raise financial awareness and spread banking culture among all segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and across the region, NBK frequently organizes various activities that contribute to raising awareness about all topics related to the banking sector. It also organizes various activities and training courses on fraud prevention and financial crimes.

As one of the largest financial institutions in the region, NBK is committed to its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, and it is always proactive in providing all forms of support for important and strategic campaigns, such as the "Let's Be Aware" campaign, which serves the national economy and society.