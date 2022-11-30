Al-Fulaij: We maintain a long-standing, strategic relationship with Visa, yielding products and campaigns that match up to our customers’ expectations

We always seek to partner with leading institutions across different sectors to further enrich our customers’ experience

Jaffar: We remain committed to growing digital commerce and bringing more innovative products to Kuwait

In a step to strengthen its solid ties with leading institutions from different sectors to enhance its ability to meet customers’ needs, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has extended its strategic partnership agreement with global digital payments leader, Visa, for additional 7 years.

In signing the agreement, NBK was represented by Mr. Salah Y. Al-Fulaij, Chief Executive Officer of NBK – Kuwait, and Visa was represented by Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Group Country Manager GCC, Visa. The event was held at NBK Headquarters and attended by a select of executives from NBK Consumer Banking Group and Visa - Kuwait.

On this occasion, NBK announced that NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders can get 10% additional NBK KWT Points when using the card during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Commenting on this, Mr. Salah Y. Al-Fulaij, Chief Executive Officer of NBK – Kuwait said: “We are pleased to extend our partnership agreement with Visa, with whom we have a long-standing strategic relationship. This comes as part of our endeavors to tie up with leading institutions across all sectors, which further enhances our ability to match up to our customers’ needs and expectations.”

“Over long years of cooperation, our partnership with Visa yielded a variety of impeccable banking products and campaigns that helped meet the needs of our customers from all segments, and saw remarkable interest from customers who relied on them in their daily life,” Al-Fulaij added.

“Thanks to the rewards they offer, in addition to the related campaigns jointly launched with Visa, NBK Visa Credit Cards have become a key part of our endeavors to offer our customers an integrated and inclusive banking experience,” he noted.

On her part, Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Group Country Manager GCC, Visa: “We are delighted to renew our long-standing partnership with National Bank of Kuwait. Over the years, we have closely worked together to develop several exclusive, tailored and rewarding digital payment solutions that deliver seamless, and secure experiences to cardholders on their daily, retail, leisure and travel spends. As we renew our partnership for another seven-year term, we remain committed to growing digital commerce, bringing more innovative products to Kuwait and delivering customer-centric solutions to benefit consumers and businesses in the country.”

In the context of NBK’s partnership with Visa, the bank launched at the beginning of the year NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card, with exceptional package of rewards tailored to customers’ various needs and lifestyles.. The uniquely designed card, for the first time in Kuwait, can be activated through NBK Mobile Banking App, simply by tapping the card on the smartphone. It also gives customers the flexibility to choose the way they want to earn points based on their lifestyle; either the “Spends Tier” or “Merchant Category” option.

Furthermore, NBK recently launched a special summer campaign giving its customers from football fans the chance to be one of 70 winners to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in partnership with Visa. The prizes include air tickets, hotel accommodation, and match tickets for 2 persons for each winner.

