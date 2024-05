National Bank, Greece's second-largest lender by market value, reported on Wednesday higher earnings for the first-quarter on the back of higher interest income.

National Bank, which is 18% percent-owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, said net earnings came in at 358 million euros ($381.45 million), up from 260 million euros in the first quarter last year. ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)