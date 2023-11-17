PHOTO
Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF has sold a 22% stake in National Bank, it said on Friday.
The stake was sold via a book-building process and a public offering on Nov. 14-16, at 5.30 euros a share, HFSF said in a statement. (Athens Newsroom)
