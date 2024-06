Greek business and household bank deposits rose further to 190.91 billion euros ($204.22 billion) at the end of May, from 190.68 billion euros at the end of April, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

Greek bank deposit inflows had been increasing since the full lifting of pandemic-related restrictions but rising consumer prices have hit household incomes in recent months. ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by David Goodman )