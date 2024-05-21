Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian fuel facilities in recent weeks, sending drones as far as 1,500 km (930 miles) to hit a major oil refinery in the Urals region.

Following is a list of oil refineries and terminals attacked in the past month:

GAZPROM NEFTEKHIM SALAVAT

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil processing, petrochemical and fertiliser complex in the Urals region of Bashkortostan has stopped its catalytic cracker after being attacked by a drone on May 9, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The catalytic cracker is part of gasoline production chain responsible for 600,000 metric tons of output at Salavat which in total is capable of producing about 1.5 million tons of gasoline a year.

Salavat complex refinery runs totalled 6.498 million tons in 2023, or some 2.36% of overall oil processing in Russia.

TUAPSE

Rosneft's Black Sea oil refinery in Tuapse resumed operations on Sunday after a drone attack on May 17, an industry source familiar with the plant's work told Reuters.

Sources have said that drones damaged a unit that produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The Tuapse plant, which has a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day, was also struck by a drone in January and resumed work around the end of April, industry sources said.

The plant produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulphur diesel, supplying fuel mainly to Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore.

In 2023, the plant processed 9.322 million metric tons of crude oil, producing 3.306 million tons of gasoil and 3.123 million tons of fuel oil.

VOLGOGRAD

Lukoil last week restarted a key production unit at its Volgograd refinery, the largest in southern Russia, which was shut this month after being damaged in a drone attack, two industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

The plant, with production capacity of some 300,000 bpd, caught fire on May 12 following a drone strike, local officials said. Sources said the CDU-1 unit had been damaged in the attack.

NOVOROSSIISK PORT, TERMINALS

The Importpischeprom oil products terminal at Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk resumed fuel loadings on May 18 after suspending operations following a drone attack a day earlier, according to industry sources and LSEG data.

Novorossiisk is Russia's largest port on the Black Sea, and a key outlet for crude oil and oil product exports and transit in Russia's south. The Importpischeprom terminal exports light oil products as well as fertilizers and vegetable oils.

A drone attack on Novorossiisk on May 17 hit the Importpischeprom terminal and Sheskharis oil harbour, sources said and video shared on social media showed.

The port was shut soon after the attack, but resumed oil loadings from the Sheskharis oil harbour and fuel oil terminal later the same day, according to industry sources and LSEG data.

Novorossiisk also loads oil from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and handles grain, coal, mineral fertilizers, timber, containers, food and chemical cargoes.

Russia's Urals, Siberian Light and Kazkahstan's KEBCO oil grades loadings from Novorossiisk are planned at 2.3 million tons (543,000 bpd) in May.

SLAVYANSK

Slavyansk oil refinery, located in the Krasnodar region, was damaged after a weekend drone attack, state-run TASS reported on Monday, citing a company security official.

The refinery also caught fire on Saturday after a drone attack. The blaze was extinguished and there were no casualties, the district administration said.

