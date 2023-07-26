Greek private sector bank deposits rose for a second month in a row in June, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Business and household bank deposits rose to 189.3 billion euros ($209.63 billion) at the end of June from 186.4 billion euros at the end of May, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks' deposit inflows have been rising since the lifting of COVID restrictions last year. The Greek economy has recovered strongly thanks to robust tourism revenues and improving consumer spending and investment. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Louise Heavens)



