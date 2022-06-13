We seek to support all initiatives that encourage embracing eco-friendly practices and reducing carbon emissions

Cementing its pioneering efforts in promoting sustainable practices and leading the way of transitioning to renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has provided 12 EV charging stations at the different levels of the multi-storey car park attached to the bank’s headquarters.

Capitalizing on its solid relations with major leading institutions, NBK tied up with “Tesla” the global leader of electric vehicles industry, as part of its summer campaign last year, and offered the draws winners eco-friendly Tesla electric vehicles as prizes. In addition, the bank installed a total of 12 EV charging stations at its headquarters’ car park.

NBK is the first and only bank in Kuwait that provides EV charging stations, as its headquarters building appears on Tesla’s map as the first and only authorized charging station available in Kuwait, noting that these chargers are compatible with all types of electric vehicles, not only Tesla models.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, National Bank of Kuwait, said: “Providing EV charging stations at NBK’s headquarters car parks is part of our relentless initiatives to promote sustainability and support all the efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable sources of energy.”

“Sustainability initiatives have become a top priority placed at the heart of our strategy and corporate culture, which is clearly reflected in all our business activities across various sectors,” he added.

Al-Nusif emphasized that NBK seeks to provide all sorts of support for the initiatives promoting embracing eco-friendly practices in line with its commitment to applying the highest ESG standards.

“We always strive to meet the needs and expectations of our customers’ from all segments through all the initiatives launched by the bank and our solid relations and yielding partnership with leading institutions in all fields, locally and globally,” he concluded.

NBK recently announced transforming its network of branches to be eco-friendly by installing solar panels as a supplemental source of energy in its local branches in Kuwait, which will immensely contribute to its efforts to effectively reduce carbon emissions. This initiative underscores the bank’s fast-paced strides to achieve sustainable growth enshrined in New Kuwait Vision 2035 and the National Development Plan.

NBK boasts having its iconic headquarters LEED Gold-certified under the LEED v2009 Certificate for Building Design and Construction granted by USGBC. This reflects the progress made by the bank in implementing the strategic pillars of sustainability, and its responsible role towards supporting the global trend of transition to a low-carbon economy.

It is worth mentioning that National Bank of Kuwait was listed on Refinitiv AFE Low Carbon Select Index in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) launched in cooperation with the Arab Federation of Exchanges (AFE). The index comprises 30 listed companies and represents an ESG benchmark for companies listed on the region’s markets, and offers investors the opportunity to commit capital to companies that promote low carbon activities across their business operations in the region.