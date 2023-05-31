Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Heavy Equipment, a subsidiary of NBK Group, participated in Project Qatar 2023, the International Construction Technology and Building Material Trade Exhibition, that was recently concluded at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

NBK Heavy Equipment's participation in Project Qatar comes within the company’s strategy to support national events and exhibitions and to directly communicate with clients, vendors and learn about mega projects in the country.

In its dedicated pavilion on the exhibition, NBK Heavy Equipment displays equipment and machinery from reputable international brands including CASE IH, CASE Construction, Boomag, Zoomlion, Fassi, Cifa, MTU, and the latest machinery and equipment from the prominent brand “Hixen” by Shandong Hixen Machinery which is specialized in manufacturing the construction, farm and mine machines. The NBK Heavy Equipment pavilion featured other products including tyres from the renowned brands Micheline, BF Goodrich, and Tigar, as well as the high-quality premium oil Gazpromneft and G-energy that are brought to Qatar by Bosch car services.

Eyad Rashid, General Manager of NBK Heavy Equipment, said: “NBK Heavy Equipment is proud to be part of Project Qatar 2023 where we displayed some of the best equipment from renowned international brands that are distinguished with reliability and functionality. Our participation was very successful and fruitful and helped us reach out to a wide range of corporates and new customers. We will stay committed to our country’s growth and to accomplishing the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030”.

Since its inception in 1975, NBK Heavy Equipment has played an integral role in supporting the construction sector by providing the most reliable machines and equipment. In the current edition of Project Qatar 2021, the company will display machinery and equipment from international brands including Earthmoving Machines, Compaction Machine, Forklift, Agricultural Tractors and a Truck Mounted Crane, among others.

NBK Heavy Equipment has four business divisions: Construction, Concrete, Earth-moving, & Compaction Department; Power Generation Department; Agriculture & Landscaping Department; and Material Handling Equipment. The division also has a well-equipped Parts & Services Department.

Holding key partnerships with many leading global manufacturers of heavy equipment and operating a well-staffed field force and service centres, NBK Heavy Equipment is actively collaborating with enterprises, building Qatar’s future and supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.