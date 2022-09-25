Abu Dhabi: The National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) has awarded Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health Partner, institutional accreditation after fulfilling the accreditation requirements. The accreditation enables trainee physicians to become certified by the Emirates Board and progress to a consultant level of tier one.

Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, the Secretary General of NIHS, praised Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for the leading quality of its healthcare and services, pointing out that NIHS’s accreditation requirements serve as a benchmark for medical education best practices worldwide.

Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, the Interim Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “This is an important milestone for us at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. We are proud to contribute to the advancement of graduate medical education in the nation and to partner with the National Institute for Health Specialties in this important work. Providing world-class training is a vital component of ensuring we can continue to offer outstanding care for generations to come.”

Dr. Jorge Guzman, the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Dr. Sawsan, and several other specialized physicians received the accreditation from Dr. Mohammed at an awards ceremony held at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The NIHS is the regulating body that set standards for specialized health training programs in the UAE. It also conducts specialized professional examinations and issuing the certificates of higher health specialties, including board and fellowships, for trainees.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an integral part of Mubadala Health, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurological, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, and Clinical & Nursing. In all, more than 40 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The facilities at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi combine state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards. The hospital is a 394 (expandable to 490) bed facility, with five clinical floors, three diagnostic and treatment levels, and 13 floors of critical and acute inpatient units. It is a physician-led medical facility served by North American/European Board Certified (or equivalent) physicians. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care, reducing their need to travel abroad for treatment.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – Al Ain began offering select medical services in December 2017. The facility is located on the Tawam Hospital Campus in Al Ain.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae