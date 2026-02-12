Dubai, UAE – National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has successfully concluded its participation at GTR MENA 2026, held on 10–11 February at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. The Bank’s presence at the region’s premier trade, export, commodity and supply chain finance event underscored its commitment to facilitating sustainable trade flows and supporting businesses with integrated trade, cash management and working capital solutions.

Across the two-day event, discussions moved beyond conventional trade finance to examine how corporates are navigating liquidity pressures, supply chain complexities and evolving market dynamics. NBF’s trade finance and transaction banking specialists engaged extensively with delegates, highlighting the Bank’s capabilities across trade finance, supply chain finance, working capital optimisation and cash management.

A central theme of NBF’s engagement was the growing demand for integrated Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance and Cash Management solutions that provide visibility, agility and control across the financial supply chain. The Bank showcased how its unified suite of offerings supports clients throughout their trade and working capital cycles, from procurement and inventory financing to receivables management, payments and collections.

Combining digital capabilities, sector expertise and a strong correspondent banking network, NBF enables businesses to execute cross-border transactions efficiently, manage multi-currency trade flows, optimise liquidity and reduce operational complexity. The Bank also demonstrated how structured trade facilities and supply chain finance programmes can enhance supplier stability, strengthen balance sheets and support sustainable growth across domestic and international markets.

In line with the UAE’s broader sustainability agenda, NBF further highlighted its growing suite of ESG-aligned financing solutions. These include Sustainability-Linked Trade Finance and Green Equipment Finance, designed to support clients as they transition toward more sustainable and responsible business models.

As part of the conference programme, Venkiteswaran Ramasubhramoni, Head of Equipment & Technology Finance at NBF, participated in a panel discussion titled “Supply Chain Finance: A Strategic Advantage for Corporates?” The session explored how supply chain finance has evolved into a strategic liquidity management tool, enabling corporates to strengthen supplier relationships, enhance resilience and improve balance sheet efficiency.

NBF also participated as the official Networking Break Sponsor, providing delegates with an opportunity to connect and exchange insights while engaging with the Bank’s trade and transaction banking experts.

GTR MENA 2026 brought together leading voices from across the trade finance community, alongside top-tier exhibitors and expert speakers. Participants gained insights into emerging risks, sustainability priorities and forward-looking trends shaping the future of trade, export and working capital finance.

Looking ahead, National Bank of Fujairah remains focused on strengthening its trade, cash management and supply chain finance capabilities, deepening client partnerships and supporting sustainable and resilient trade growth across the UAE and the wider region.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services.

Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com