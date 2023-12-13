Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, showcased its premium waterfront projects at the recent Luxury Property Show (LPS) Shanghai 2023.

Nakheel exhibited its upscale and ultra luxurious developments including Palm Jebel Ali, Como Residences, Palm Beach Towers, Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel and Residences, Naya Residences and Greenwood. Visitors to the Nakheel stand were welcomed with an immersive experience that transported them into the world of Nakheel’s exceptional waterfront living that offers unrivalled and exclusive lifestyles.

Dubai has seen an increase in the amount of people moving to the emirate to live and investing in real estate. Industry platforms such as the Luxury Property Show act as ideal forums to showcase Dubai’s extensive luxury real estate sector to international audiences and potential investors.

Nakheel is the creator of well known waterfront residences, including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai Islands. Nakheel has long been synonymous with Dubai’s journey of growth and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan., which aims to make Dubai the best city in the world to live in for a forecasted population of 5.8 million by 2040. This will be done through a comprehensive plan for sustainable urban development in Dubai which focuses on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life and reinforcing Dubai as a global destination for citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years.

LPS is Asia-Pacific’s leading luxury real estate exhibition. The 22nd Shanghai edition saw over 140 luxury real estate companies presenting unique estates to a discerning audience of Chinese luxury home buyers. LPS Shanghai 2023 was an invitation-only event, welcoming highly targeted luxury real estate buyers, investors and VIPs. Over 6,200 visitors attended this year’s exhibition.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.



Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.



Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.



Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities.



With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.



Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.



Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.



Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto

