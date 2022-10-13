Organized by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the American athletics legend will be among the hundreds of visitors that will be present for the 9th edition of the event between 23rd and 26th October.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the region’s first dedicated Centre protecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of Abu Dhabi’s population by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness, has announced multiple Olympic and World Champion Michael Johnson will attend the 9th International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) Congress in Abu Dhabi this month.

Considered as one of the greatest sprinters in the history of track and field, Johnson had an illustrious career, winning four Olympic gold medals and is an eight-time World gold-medalist. He is the only male athlete to win both the 200m and 400m events at the same Olympics in the 1996 Games in Atlanta and the only man to successfully defend his Olympic title in the 400m in Sydney four years later.

During the ISPAH Congress, to be held between 23rd and 26th October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Johnson, 55, will be among the guests to be involved in a panel discussion, offering his insight and knowledge to hundreds of visitors on the importance of regular physical activity.

The American track and field legend will also join thousands of people in the ‘One Billion Steps Challenge’, which aims to encourage individuals to collectively walk and help achieve the target by the time the Congress finishes on 26th October.

His Excellency Matar Al Nuaimi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “Michael Johnson is a household name when it comes to sport and we are pleased that he will be here for the ISPAH Congress in Abu Dhabi. Michael brings a wealth of experience and knowledge following an incredible track and field career, his insight and knowledge will be valuable for everyone as we looking to make lasting changes that will benefit people today as well as future generations while supporting the Government’s drive in fostering a healthier lifestyle.”

Michael Johnson said: “Sport is a passion of mine where regular physical activity and exercise were instrumental to my athletics career so I am delighted to be attending the 9th edition of the ISPAH Congress in Abu Dhabi later this month.

“Taking part in regular exercise is crucial to our health and wellbeing and I look forward to sharing my knowledge to the audience and meeting like-minded professionals in this industry on how we can engage with more people while demonstrating the benefits of what physical activity can do to your mind and body.”

He added: “The ‘One Billion Steps Challenge’ is an excellent initiative that will bring people of all ages and abilities together in working towards the same goal before and during the Congress and I’m delighted to be contributing to help achieve this target. It’s an ambitious target but not impossible so I encourage everyone to join me in this Challenge and be part of this fun and enjoyable activity.”

With a shared vision of promoting an active, healthy society with opportunities for physical activity and an active life for all, the ISPAH Congress in Abu Dhabi will bring together academics, practitioners, thought leaders and policy makers to discuss collaborative ways to promote the adoption of physical activity. The Congress will be held under the theme of ‘Making Every Move Count’.

The ‘One Billion Steps Challenge’ organized by ADPHC, is in collaboration with Department of Health, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Community Development, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADNEC and fitness app STEPPI.

The Challenge will run until 26th October with participants having a chance of winning flight tickets to any destination in Europe or Asia with Etihad Airways through a draw.

Users can take part in the Challenge by downloading the STEPPI app from Apple and Android platforms.

For more information on the congress updates, please follow ADPHC official socials channels.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre:

The law No. (14) of 2019 for establishing Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre was issued by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (may his soul rest in peace) on April 24, 2019.

The law aims to issue a public health system.

The system aims to preserve the health of the Emirate’s population and ensure the safety of its workers by promoting concepts of public health and preventive health. It is concerned with collecting evidence and data on accidents and serious occupational injuries in coordination with the concerned authorities, to determine their causes and reduce their risks, registering all technical service providers and specialists licensed by the department in the fields of public health and preventive health, and ensuring review and approval of the systems of the entities operating in the emirate, in accordance with the requirements of the system.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre is the first of its kind in the region.

Vision: Towards a healthy and safe society

Mission: Promoting the health of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi residents and ensuring the safety of its workers through the application of an integrated public health system and preventive programs with the highest levels of innovation, excellence, and creativity.