Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mr. Eight Development, a European property developer with over 20 years of experience, is launching its first residential project in the UAE – Villa del DIVOS on Dubai Islands. This is the first of five planned developments on the Island, with a total investment of half a billion dirhams, setting a new standard for luxury beachfront living.

Mr. Eight Development will host an exclusive event at Blue Waters Forum on February 8, 2025, at 6 pm to celebrate the launch. The event will bring together industry leaders, investors and special guests and offer an exclusive project preview.

Located on Dubai Islands, this development marks the launch of Mr. Eight’s first branded project. Featuring 108 meticulously crafted one to five-bedroom residences and penthouses, the project offers investors a rare opportunity to own a prestigious beachfront home in one of Dubai’s most exclusive developments. Each residence is designed with the highest interior finishes and boasts exquisite stone and marble surfaces.

The project also collaborates with renowned British designer Tom Dixon, the creator of the exclusive bathroom fixtures line featured in the residences. His signature design elements are integrated into the interiors of the amenities, adding a unique touch of contemporary sophistication. Tom Dixon will be present at the launch event, where industry leaders and visionaries will come together to celebrate this milestone on the Dubai Islands. Situated in a prime location on the first coastline of Dubai Islands, Villa del DIVOS offers residents unparalleled access to world-class amenities, including private beaches, a championship golf course, a luxury shopping mall and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities nearby.

The development is also conveniently located just 20 minutes from Downtown Dubai, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the iconic Dubai Mall, ensuring seamless access to the city’s business and entertainment hubs.

“Villa del DIVOS represents the culmination of years of meticulous planning and design,” said Emils Daujats, Director at Mr. Eight Development. “We are thrilled to introduce this exceptional project to the Dubai market and offer discerning residents a unique blend of modern design, world-class amenities and serene waterfront views. With a private, secluded feel, residents will enjoy the best of both worlds – proximity to the vibrant heart of Dubai while living in a tranquil coastal retreat.

“With great respect for Dubai’s beauty, we are inspired to create architecture that enhances its iconic skyline. We believe every project should be more than just a building, it should be a statement of innovation and excellence. We aim to design distinctive landmarks that add value, character and lasting beauty to this extraordinary city,” he added.

The development features expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that highlight the stunning coastal surroundings. The interiors are crafted with high-end materials, including Italian Silver Travertine Stone Romano, Italian Calacatta Viola marble and premium fixtures by Tom Dixon, Antonio Lupi, Zonda Lighting and SMEG kitchen appliances, creating an atmosphere of refined luxury.

The lobby entrance boasts a grand eight-meter ceiling, furnished with iconic pieces by Cassina and Minotti, Tom Dixon and Flos (Italy) and a welcome table masterfully created by Lalique (France).

The highlight of the development is the five-bedroom Sky Mansion, an expansive penthouse offering unparalleled ocean views and premium finishes.

Villa del DIVOS residents will enjoy a range of exclusive amenities, including two infinity pools overlooking the coastline, a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness centre, a private beach club and a wellness centre featuring a spa, sauna and cryotherapy facilities. The project also offers private gardens, a children’s play zone and premium leisure spaces such as the Sunset Terrace for yoga and meditation.

All residents of Mr. Eight Developments on Dubai Islands will become part of an exclusive Members Club which will give them access to a number of unparalleled privileges. Residents will have exclusive access to in-house Rolls-Royce cars, with professional chauffeurs, available on-demand for personal use. Similarly, a 24-meter motorboat with a skilled captain will be made available for residents to take in Dubai’s breathtaking sunsets. Other privileges residents will enjoy include an on-site bell boy, beach club access, valet parking and in-house spa services.

To ensure these exceptional standards, Mr. Eight Development is establishing a dedicated service company. This specialized entity will manage all operations, guaranteeing seamless maintenance and unparalleled experience for every homeowner.

Villa del DIVOS offers residences starting from AED 2.2 million for a one-bedroom apartment, with prices reaching up to AED 28 million for the five-bedroom Sky Mansion. The development includes a total of 108 suites, including 12 duplex apartments with private pools.

Construction of the project will commence in Q1 2025, with handover scheduled for Q1 2027. Mr. Eight Development is also offering flexible payment plan, allowing buyers to pay 35% during construction and the remaining upon handover.

For more information on the project, please visit: https://www.villadivos.ae/.