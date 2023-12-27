Manama: Motorcity, the distributor of world-renowned vehicles in Bahrain, won prestigious awards at the first Jetour Global Service Skills Competition held in Wuhu, China. The contest brought together 17 teams to compete in various categories, such as Group, Technician, and Service Advisor.

Representing Bahrain, Motocity’s team participated among renowned technicians and service advisors in intense theoretical and practical rounds that tested their knowledge, skills, and teamwork. Motorcity’s technician, Gouthom Venugopalan, won the Global Technician Skill contest. Both Gouthom and Majed Maki Hasan secured the runner-up position in the Global Service Skill Group contest.

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Chief Executive Officer, Michael Brightmore said: “This achievement underscores our commitment to developing a word-class workforce. We prioritize equipping our team with the necessary skills to ensure that clients receive the highest levels of expertise, and this win reflects our progress in that area. We are proud of our team’s exceptional performance at this competition, which is not only an achievement for Motorcity, but for Bahrain’s automotive industry as well.”

Motorcity Head of Service Operations, Padmanabhan Narayanan, said: “We strive to support our employees with access to learning and development opportunities so that they stay at the forefront of the industry’s best service practices. Their accomplishments in this competition are a clear indicator of their advanced capabilities. We will continue to empower our team members, investing in their growth and in turn, the future of our company.”

Motorcity Bahrain welcomed Jetour to its fleet in 2021, further expanding its portfolio of vehicle brands. The company’s international competition success follows its efforts in providing quality support through a unified service center manned by highly skilled staff members.