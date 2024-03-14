UAE: MoEngage, an industry-leading, insights-led Customer Engagement Platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Artefact MENA, a leading global provider of data consulting, data science, AI technologies and marketing services. This joint effort will help global businesses utilize AI and data-driven strategies to dissolve siloes and transform into consumer-centric brands. Artefact is now part of the MoEngage Catalyst Partner program that is dedicated to helping brands scale at speed.

Artefact’s experience in data consulting, data marketing and digital marketing activation by helping thousands of clients across different industries combined with MoEngage’s AI-powered functionalities driven by the proprietary AI engine Sherpa and Merlin AI will empower brands optimize their usage of data to boost growth and optimize ROI.

Artefact’s joint partnership with MoEngage offers consumer brands a unique opportunity to break free from data silos across teams. This unified approach to data analysis and data-informed decision-making, backed by AI-powered insights ensures brands get high ROI across their marketing activities.

‘At MoEngage, we have always advocated for data-driven decision-making and strategizing. At the core of our innovative offerings, be it AI-enabled insights or campaign optimization, is the innate drive to help brands become more and more consumer-centric. Our partnership with Artefact further underscores our desire to help global consumer brands offer meaningful, contextual, relevant, customer-centric experiences utilizing our combined proficiency when it comes to data and AI’, said Sanjay Kupae, Head Alliances and Partnerships, MoEngage.

Rahul Arya, CEO and Managing Partner of Artefact MENA, added “This strategic partnership with MoEngage, marks a pivotal moment in advancing customer engagement and data-driven marketing strategies. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible results and foster sustainable growth for our clients.”

About Artefact

Artefact is a leading global consulting company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations. Artefact specializes in data transformation and data marketing to drive tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain.

Artefact offers the most comprehensive set of data-driven solutions per industry, built on deep data science and cutting-edge AI technologies, delivering AI projects at scale in all industry sectors.Our 1500+ employees operate in 20 countries (Europe, Asia, Americas, Middle East, Africa) and we partner with 1000 clients, including some of the world's top 300 brands.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,500 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, OYO, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands in 59 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.MoEngage was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 reports and the Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023.

