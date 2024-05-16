DUBAI, UAE – Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a strategic partnership with Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in data protection and ransomware recovery, to deliver advanced cyber resiliency and data protection solutions to customers. These solutions integrate Hitachi Vantara’s infrastructure portfolio with Veeam’s software to safeguard businesses against ransomware attacks and minimize downtime.

In an era of increasing ransomware attacks and data breaches, businesses face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their critical data. According to the Veeam 2024 Data Protection Trends Report, at least 76% of organizations suffered at least one ransomware attack in the past year. These numbers, which are only expected to grow, emphasize the need for effective strategies and partnerships to combat these growing cybersecurity risks.

This partnership strengthens enterprises' cyber resiliency posture with easily deployable solutions that meet them where they are in their cloud journeys. Veeam Data Platform has seamless integrations with Hitachi Vantara's existing storage platforms, including Virtual Storage Platform One, Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) and Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) to provide advanced cyber resiliency features such as ransomware detection, rapid recovery and immutable storage. This integration enables businesses to achieve improved recovery point objectives (RPOs) and ensure data integrity across hybrid cloud environments. Through this new collaboration, Hitachi Vantara can also offer customers and partners more tools to address data protection and cyber resiliency challenges using its seven-layer, defense-in-depth strategy while reducing the cost and complexity that is inherent when dealing with multiple vendors.

"As we continue to champion a channel-first approach, our partnership with Veeam epitomizes our commitment to empowering our partners,” said Kimberly King, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partners and Alliances, Hitachi Vantara. “By joining forces, we not only ensure that our partners have access to competitively priced solutions from Hitachi Vantara but also equip them with comprehensive deployment and management services to better serve their stakeholders. This expands the breadth of choice within our data protection and cyber resiliency strategy, offering customers and partners enhanced flexibility and robust backup and recovery options."

"Our partnership is focused on providing cyber resilience to our customers,” said Larissa Crandall, Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances, Veeam Software. “The combination of Hitachi Vantara's infrastructure capabilities and Veeam's software expertise empowers businesses with easy-to-deploy, advanced data protection and ransomware recovery solutions that ensure the integrity and availability of their critical data assets at all times.”

Through partnerships like this one, Hitachi Vantara can offer consumption models such as data protection as a service (DPaaS) to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure and software solutions. Hitachi Vantara solutions also align with frameworks such as The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), allowing businesses to confidently safeguard their data and operations while meeting strict regulatory requirements. By taking a strategic approach to data protection, businesses can improve their operational resilience and reduce the risks of cyber attacks and data breaches.

"This collaboration comes at a crucial time for enterprises," said Steve White, Program Vice President for IDC's worldwide channels and alliances research. "In a landscape filled with cyber risks, this partnership not only equips businesses with essential tools to navigate the complexities of modern data protection but also reinforces trust by bringing together industry leaders to provide a reliable defense against evolving security challenges."

This strategic collaboration enhances Hitachi Vantara’s data protection capabilities, which ensure 100% data availability for operational resilience and regulatory compliance. With an in-depth cyber defense strategy and a customizable storage portfolio, Hitachi Vantara modernizes data protection from edge to core, seamlessly integrating with existing solutions. Features like immutable backups and ransomware protection ensure critical data remains accessible and secure, even against sophisticated cyber threats. With decades of IT experience and a commitment to innovation, Hitachi Vantara is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to improve cybersecurity posture and safeguard continuous data availability.

