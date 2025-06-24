Watani Kuwait Equity Fund Delivers + 15.65% Net Returns in Five Months

15.65% Net Returns in Five Months Watani Gulf Equity Fund Records + 2.77% Year-to-Date

Equity funds managed by Watani Investment Company secured leading positions among the best-performing Kuwaiti and GCC conventional equity funds during the first five months of 2025.

In May, Watani Kuwait Equity Fund delivered a net return of 3.81%, outperforming all conventional Kuwaiti equity funds on a monthly basis. The fund also posted a cumulative net return of 15.65% over the first five months of 2025, securing the top position among Kuwaiti conventional equity funds based on year-to-date performance.

The Watani Kuwait Equity Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by primarily investing in equities listed on Boursa Kuwait. Its management team employs advanced risk management frameworks, while emphasizing in-depth fundamental market research to identify and invest in high-potential opportunities.

Additionally, Watani Gulf Equity Fund also outperformed all conventional GCC equity funds listed on Boursa Kuwait since the beginning of the year, delivering net returns of 2.77% over the first five months of 2025.

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in shares of companies across the GCC. It follows an active investment strategy aiming to allocate and diversify assets across the region’s various markets.

Performance of Conventional Kuwait Equity Funds

The Fund Net Returns in May 2025 (%) Net Returns in the First 5 Months of 2025 (%) Watani Kuwait Equity Fund 3.81% 15.65% KAMCO Investment Fund 2.75% 11.92% Wafra Equity Fund 2.92% 9.81% Coast Investment Fund 1.06% 8.14% Markaz Investment and Development Fund 0.60% 5.90% Al Wataniya Fund 1.21% 11.77% Al Ahli Kuwaiti Fund 3.65% 15.49% Markaz Mumtaz Fund 1.60% 7.30% Al-Raed Investment Fund (KIC) 3.73% 14.38% Al-Rouyah (KMEFIC) 2.50% 11.10%

Performance of Conventional GCC Equity Funds