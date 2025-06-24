Manama, Bahrain – In line with efforts to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a leading hub for Islamic banking and finance, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced the launch of flexible and practical learning pathways for professionals in the Islamic banking sector, through a new series of professional micro-credentials.

This initiative has been developed in response to the growing needs of the labour market amidst the rapid changes taking place in the Islamic banking industry, particularly in areas of regulation, digitalisation, and specialised skills. These certificates follow a modern education model known as "micro-learning", allowing professionals to acquire specialised skills over a short period of time without interrupting their work commitments, thereby enhancing their job-readiness and updating their knowledge in line with international standards.

The initiative includes various core specialisation courses including, Islamic Retail Banking, Risk Management, Treasury Management, Wealth Management, Shariah Audit etc. Each programme runs over a period of three to five days, delivered in a blended format combining in-person and virtual sessions led by subject-matter experts, offering maximum flexibility and practical understanding for participants.

On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Malik, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at BIBF, stated: “These programmes are designed to directly address the growing demand in the sector for specialised, practical knowledge. They are ideal for professionals seeking to upskill or shift into new areas, without the time commitment of longer academic programmes.”

He added: “The launch of this initiative reinforces Bahrain’s position as a leading hub in Islamic banking, by responding to the market’s growing need for targeted and practical training aligned with global standards. It also contributes to the development of national talent and prepares professionals to navigate ongoing digital and regulatory transformations in the sector, further enhancing the Kingdom’s status as a global centre for Islamic banking and finance education and training.”

For more information or to register, please contact islamicfinance@bibf.com or call +973 1781 5555.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

