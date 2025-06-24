The National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) announced that its headquarters building in Riyadh has been awarded the LEED Platinum Certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) under version 4 by the U.S. Green Building Council, in the Operations and Maintenance – Interiors recertification category. The building earned an impressive 96 points, making it the highest-rated project in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, and the second-highest globally, further strengthening Tarshid’s position as a national leader in sustainability and energy efficiency.

This accomplishment marks a new milestone in Tarshid’s journey, following last year’s achievement of receiving a LEED Platinum Certification in the Interior Design and Construction (ID+C) category for commercial buildings. These certifications reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to applying the highest global standards in energy efficiency and sustainability. The design of the headquarters building embodies Tarshid’s vision and mission to promote sustainability in the Kingdom, support the expansion of renewable energy, and enable smart infrastructure solutions for buildings and cities. Situated on King Abdullah Road in Riyadh, the building stands out as an architectural icon, featuring façade structures that help reduce thermal load and maximize the use of indirect natural daylight. The interior incorporates numerous sustainability and environmental standards, supported by advanced smart systems for energy management—such as motion sensors, daylight sensors, CO₂ detectors, a building management system (BMS), and solar panels.

On this occasion, Mr. Waled bin Abdullah Al Ghreri, Board Member and CEO of Tarshid, stated: "This achievement comes as a culmination of Tarshid’s ongoing efforts in implementing energy efficiency standards and reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation. Our headquarters embodies our mission and vision, which aligns with the national sustainability goals." It is worth noting that the LEED Platinum certification is the highest global rating for energy, sustainability, and design standards. It is an internationally recognized certification in the field of sustainability leadership and achievement.

Tarshid was established in 2017 by the Public Investment Fund as a result of collaboration between the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, and the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC). The company is dedicated to enhancing energy efficiency within the Kingdom and is committed to building a sustainable future. As a pioneer in energy efficiency, Tarshid supports the energy sector’s strategic national sustainability goals, achieving significant energy savings, fostering a prosperous energy efficiency industry in Saudi Arabia, and contributing to the creation of thousands of job opportunities.