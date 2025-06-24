Khaled Waleed Al Falah:

As part of its ambitious expansion strategy and to strengthen its presence in leading global financial hubs, National Investments Company (NIC) has announced the launch of its first regional office in the United Arab Emirates, specifically at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This step supports NIC’s vision to cement its position as a leading provider of integrated investment services across the region and comes after securing official approvals from the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

DIFC is recognized as a prominent global financial platform, offering its services across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. This strategic location provides NIC with a valuable base for expanding into new markets, delivering innovative financial solutions that meet the needs of a broad range of local and international clients, and reinforcing its leading position in the regional investment management sector.

International Financial Presence

On this occasion, Mr. Khaled Waleed Al Falah, Chairman of National Investments Company, stated that the opening of the company’s first regional office in DIFC represents a pivotal milestone in NIC’s regional expansion strategy. He emphasized that the move reflects the company’s comprehensive investment vision, aimed at expanding operations and strengthening its global presence through the delivery of high-quality, efficient, and innovative services.

Al Falah emphasized that establishing a presence in DIFC, one of the region’s most prominent financial hubs, will allow NIC to serve a wider client base from both within and beyond the region. He added that the company will leverage DIFC’s trusted and competitive investment environment to offer a comprehensive suite of innovative financial solutions.

He further noted that this expansion demonstrates the strong position NIC has achieved both locally and regionally, building on its long-standing track record of accomplishments, commitment to governance and transparency, and ability to adapt to market developments while offering flexible solutions that meet clients’ diverse expectations.

Al Falah concluded by stating that this expansion will further solidify NIC’s role as a regional investment powerhouse with international reach, delivering real added value through a highly experienced team with deep financial market expertise. He reaffirmed the company’s continued commitment to delivering world-class services that position NIC as a trusted investment partner across Kuwait and the wider region.

Strategic Expansion

Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman AlMukhaizim, Board Member and CEO of National Investments Company, expressed his pride in launching the company’s subsidiary at DIFC. He noted that this milestone reflects NIC’s commitment to providing financial and investment services that adhere to the highest standards of quality and excellence. The expansion into Dubai, he added, positions the company within one of the region’s most advanced financial ecosystems, enhancing its ability to support regional and international operations efficiently.

AlMukhaizim explained that operating at DIFC offers NIC a strategic advantage by granting access to diverse markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. It also strengthens the company’s ability to build strong relationships with regional and international financial institutions, helping bridge regional markets with global investment opportunities through a new platform offering a wide range of investment solutions.

He emphasized that this move is not merely a geographic expansion but a launchpad for a new phase of institutional growth. NIC aims to entrench its presence in financial decision-making centers and provide financial solutions that are responsive to market changes and aligned with client expectations for performance and diversity. The company’s five-year strategic plan focuses on four main objectives, with regional expansion and client acquisition at the forefront.

AlMukhaizim concluded by affirming that the coming phase will see a series of well-planned expansion steps aimed at enhancing the company’s competitiveness in the investment landscape. He emphasized that NIC will remain focused on meeting current client needs while expanding its target base through innovation and the delivery of flexible, high-value investment services—building sustainable relationships based on trust, professionalism, and tangible results.