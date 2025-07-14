Eng. Ahmed El-Morsy: This collaboration aims to support the government’s efforts in human development and expand the social impact of our initiatives

Cairo, As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting education and human development, Mountain View Foundation has signed a strategic cooperation protocol with Nahdet Misr Group. The agreement entails the implementation of a range of comprehensive educational, cultural, and training initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education, developing skills, enhancing cultural awareness among children and youth, and empowering them both intellectually and professionally. The partnership stems from a mutual belief in the importance of investing in human capital and the role of the private sector in supporting the government’s efforts to achieve comprehensive development and build a knowledge- and innovation-based society.

The protocol was signed by Eng. Ahmed El-Morsy, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Mountain View Foundation, and Ms. Dalia Ibrahim, CEO of Nahdet Misr Publishing House, in the presence of Eng. Amr Soliman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mountain View, alongside senior executives from both organizations.

The partnership focuses on two main pillars: education and skills development, and culture and community enlightenment, with the ultimate goal of achieving inclusive and sustainable social development.

Under the education and skills development pillar, Nahdet Misr will be responsible for developing, creating, and digitizing the technical education curricula for the applied technology schools affiliated with Mountain View Foundation. These curricula will be aligned with the evolving demands of both local and international labor markets and will adopt a modern, competency-based educational approach. In addition, Nahdet Misr will design and implement training programs aimed at enhancing the capabilities of teachers and educational leaders at these schools. The partnership also includes efforts to support the international accreditation of the educational programs and certifications offered, thereby improving employment prospects for graduates both in Egypt and abroad.

In the cultural and community enlightenment pillar, both parties will collaborate to deliver a wide range of purposeful cultural activities designed to develop individual skills and promote a culture of reading and creativity. These efforts will include storytelling workshops for children and creative writing workshops tailored for both children and youth.

“At Mountain View Foundation, we focus on equipping a new generation of leaders with practical and life skills. We strongly believe that empowering youth intellectually and professionally is fundamental to building a productive, innovative society that can meet future challenges. Our collaboration with Nahdet Misr reflects our strategic approach to forming partnerships with leading national institutions to generate a tangible and lasting impact in the fields of education and culture. Through this partnership, we aim to support the government’s efforts in human development and maximize the societal impact of our partnerships in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt’s Vision 2030.” Remarked, Eng. Ahmed El-Morsy, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Mountain View Foundation.

Echoing this sentiment, Ms. Dalia Ibrahim, CEO of Nahdet Misr Publishing House, stated, “At Nahdet Misr, we believe that true development starts with the individual. This collaboration with Mountain View Foundation embodies our shared commitment to empowering people through knowledge and education. Through this protocol, we contribute to building a more aware society that is better prepared for the future. We look forward to seeing the tangible outcomes of this partnership in supporting youth and sustainably developing their capabilities.”

The partnership also includes the launch of literary competitions for school students, with plans to document and showcase the most inspiring success stories emerging from these competitions at major cultural events such as the Cairo International Book Fair. Moreover, cultural seminars and discussion panels will be held around selected literary works within the residential communities of Mountain View projects, as part of the “Read” initiative. Regular exhibitions of Nahdet Misr’s cultural and educational publications will also be organized to promote knowledge and raise awareness across various regions.

This collaboration stands as a dynamic model of synergy between the private sector and civil society, contributing to comprehensive development in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030, while supporting the government’s mission to develop the Egyptian citizen and amplify the impact of community initiatives across all sectors.