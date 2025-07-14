Uber to host Saudi Arabia’s first-ever GigSister event, creating a dedicated space for women drivers to connect and build community

Collaboration with Alnahda Society to empower women in mobility through capacity building initiatives and drive economic opportunities.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – As Saudi Arabia celebrates seven years since the historic decision that allowed women to drive, Uber is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its new ‘Women Drivers’ product, designed to give women riders the option to be matched exclusively with women drivers. The feature builds on Uber’s commitment to empowering women through mobility and flexible economic opportunities.

The ‘Women Drivers’ product allows women riders to book rides exclusively with women drivers via the Uber app, expanding economic opportunities for Saudi women while enhancing rider choice. The initiative aligns with Uber’s long-term vision for a more inclusive platform and forms part of its broader commitment to support the participation of women in the Saudi economy.

The product is also designed for ease of use to ensure women feel comfortable and empowered. It will be available gradually for riders in the coming weeks. Here’s how the product works:

On-demand - The Women Drivers product allows women riders to be matched with Women Drivers. The product functions just like UberX and is selectable from the product mini-list with similar prices as Uber X.

- The Women Drivers product allows women riders to be matched with Women Drivers. The product functions just like UberX and is selectable from the product mini-list with similar prices as Uber X. Reserve - For women riders looking for added structure and planning, they can reserve a ride with a women driver up to 30 minutes in advance through the Uber Reserve feature.

Youssef Abouseif, KSA GM at Uber, said, “Women across Saudi Arabia have shown how mobility can open the door to new possibilities. At Uber, we see that future as electric, shared, and autonomous - but also inclusive. The launch of the ‘Women Drivers’ product reflects our commitment to empowering women and supporting their mobility and economic independence. We’re continuing to support women who choose to drive via the Uber app - giving them more choice, more opportunity, and a stronger sense of community. We’re also thrilled to witness this dynamic change unfold in Saudi Arabia, and we firmly believe initiatives like these play a pivotal role in Saudi Vision 2030.”

Empowering Saudi women through Al Nahda partnership and GigSister events

Uber is proud to announce its partnership with Alnahda Society, a leading non-profit organization established in 1962 with a mission to empower women both economically and socially. This collaboration aims to support women in mobility through capacity-building initiatives, including financial literacy programs, by equipping women with essential skills. The initiative paves the way for economic independence and opens up opportunities such as driving via the Uber app. This effort builds on Uber’s previous collaboration with Alnahda through the Masaruky initiative, which supported thousands of women in joining the workforce by helping them learn to drive and obtain a driver’s license.

Additionally, Uber will host its first GigSister program in Saudi Arabia, creating a dedicated space for women drivers to connect, share experiences, and foster a supportive local community. These initiatives highlight how Uber is going beyond mobility to actively invest in the development and success of women across the Kingdom.

Over the years, Uber has introduced a series of programs in Saudi Arabia, from the Wusool initiative, which has supported over 20 million subsidized rides for women, to Women Rider Preference, which allows women drivers to choose if they want to exclusively pick-up women riders. Each of these initiatives has been carefully curated to advance women’s participation in the workforce and align with the Kingdom’s broader socio-economic goals.

By integrating innovation, empowerment, and local insights, Uber continues to provide tangible solutions that address the unique needs of women in Saudi Arabia. With this latest product launch and new partnerships, Uber remains committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and progressive platform for all.

