Construction Contract for flagship Diriyah Square retail district includes 73 individual buildings and 400 shell and core retail units over a built-up area of 365,340m2

Construction Contract awarded to Salini Saudi Arabia (a subsidiary of the Webuild Group).

The announcement marks a significant milestone in creating Diriyah’s premium lifestyle retail experience with 400 iconic retail brands and dining outlets.

Diriyah: Diriyah Company has announced the award of a major new $600 million (SAR 2.249 billion) contract for construction work on the high-profile Diriyah Square retail precinct to Salini Saudi Arabia (a subsidiary of the Webuild Group).

Diriyah Square is situated at the heart of Diriyah, the City of Earth, the unique Najdi-inspired architectural Diriyah Masterplan. It is designed to develop a vibrant retail district featuring a mix of 400 iconic retail, leisure and dining brands. This district will emphasize exceptional customer experiences, focusing on pedestrians and offering unparalleled shopping, dining, and living opportunities. Diriyah Square aims to pioneer the future retail and leisure landscape of Diriyah, and more broadly, Riyadh.

This marks the third major involvement of Webuild Group in helping to create the unique flagship retail environment in Diriyah. Salini is already well advanced in building a 10,500-space car park underneath Diriyah Square, which will be among the largest in the world. The car park will incorporate bus stations, dedicated taxi and VIP drop-off areas, and an underground four-lane gyratory connecting the subterranean Masterplan, providing best-in-class vehicle access and customer parking experiences across Diriyah Square. Salini is also in the process of completing the structural engineering for all the Diriyah Square assets above ground, including the Retail, Hotels, Branded Residences, Offices and Grand Mosque.

The contract for the development of the retail district includes building 73 individual buildings and 400 shell and core retail units over a built-up area of 365,340m2 and includes the facades, finishes and fit-outs of the units.

Every building will use traditional Najdi architectural design themes to create a unique pedestrianized retail environment in the heart of Diriyah reflecting 300-years of history and heritage.

Commenting on the latest contract award, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “Diriyah Square is one of our most exciting, anticipated and prestigious districts, and we are extremely pleased to have signed with Salini to deliver it, bringing their immense global experience to the table. It is yet another significant milestone in our development journey and will help set the stage for Diriyah Square’s retail spaces to welcome a diverse array of shoppers from our residential communities, surrounding office spaces and the millions who visit us every year. “

Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild, added: “We are proud to contribute to a project of such symbolic and strategic importance to Saudi Arabia. This will further strengthen our presence in the Kingdom and positively impact both the area and the local community. We are excited about developing this new phase of Diriyah Square, an integral part of an iconic project. The Webuild Group has been present in Saudi Arabia since 1966, delivering more than 90 projects. We remain committed to supporting the Kingdom in developing some of the world’s most complex infrastructure projects, particularly in areas such as civil buildings, sustainable mobility, and desalination.”

Diriyah Square is the retail heart of Diriyah, the City of Earth, connecting the world’s finest brands with local artisan goods, and culture with leisure and entertainment. It hosts 400 of the total estimated 1000 outlets planned across the 14 square kilometer development area of the SAR 237 billion ($63.2 billion) project.

With this award, Diriyah Company has reached over SAR 100 billion ($ 26 billion) in contract awards since inception with SAR 20 billion ($ 5 billion) in the first half of 2025.

Diriyah, the City of Earth will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create nearly 180,000 jobs and will be home to an estimated 100,000 people. It will also include modern office space for tens of thousands of professionals in technology, media, the arts and education, museums, a university, The Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah arena, world-class hotels, restaurants, the Royal Golf Club, Wadi Safar alongside the Greg Norman designed championship golf course and the Royal Equestrian & Polo Club, Wadi Safar.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company’s mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

About Webuild

Webuild is a global leader in the design and construction of large, complex infrastructure projects in sustainable mobility, hydropower, water treatment, and green buildings. A recognized leader in the water sector, it works in approximately 50 countries with over 92,000 people of 125 different nationalities. The Group boasts nearly 120 years of applied engineering on more than 3,700 completed projects, with a track record of 13,648 kilometres of railways, 891 kilometres of metro lines, 82,577 kilometres of roads and highways, 1,022 kilometres of bridges and viaducts, 3,462 kilometres of tunnels, and 318 dams and hydropower plants. Among its most famous projects: the expansion of the Panama Canal, the Long Beach International Gateway bridge in California, the Third Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey, the Sydney Metro Northwest skytrain viaduct and bridge, the Kingdom Centre skyscraper in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and numerous metro lines in Copenhagen, Paris, Rome, Milan, Naples, Doha, Thessaloniki, and Riyadh. Among the main ongoing projects, the following stand out: the New Genoa Breakwater, the Brenner Base Tunnel, the Pedemontana Lombarda Highway, Line C of Rome's metro network, the high-capacity railways between Genoa and Milan, the high-speed railway between Naples and Bari, the Palermo-Catania-Messina high-capacity railway, the Snowy 2.0 hydropower scheme in Australia, and the Trojena dam network in Saudi Arabia. As of December 31, 2024, the Webuild Group registered total revenues for €12 billion and a total backlog of €63 billion, with more than 90% of its construction backlog related to projects linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Webuild, subject to the direction and coordination of Salini Costruttori S.p.A., is headquartered in Italy, is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana (WBD; WBD.MI; WBD:IM), and since 2021, it is included in the MIB ESG index of the Italian blue-chip companies with the best ESG practices.