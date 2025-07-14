Cairo, In a step aimed at redefining the residential experience and transforming it into a smart and sustainable ecosystem, Mountain View announced the signing of a new partnership with Core Livings, which becomes the official and exclusive digital partner for resale services across all Mountain View projects, and for rental services in the Mountain View Ras El Hekma project. This partnership paves the way for launching a seamless, integrated experience for customers, with plans to expand and further develop rental services next year across Mountain View’s various communities in Cairo and Ain Sokhna.

Core Livings provides a seamless, pioneering digital experience for managing rental and resale operations within Mountain View’s communities. The platform enables users, whether owners or tenants, to browse available units effortlessly through interactive tools that allow comparisons based on budget and location. All listed units are showcased with accurate specifications and real images.

Furthermore, all units in North Coast are fully furnished and ready for rent, whether for short- or long-term stays, with Mountain View Ras El Hekma leading the offering through Core Livings. This provides users with greater flexibility to choose what best suits their needs and lifestyle.

Leveraging state-of-the-art technological practices, Core Livings allows users to complete bookings, rentals, and resale transactions without intermediaries, following clear and streamlined steps that ensure a smooth and fast experience aligned with the expectations of the new generation of customers who seek smart housing solutions and integrated services without routine complexities. This advanced system contributes to making Mountain View’s communities more vibrant and connected, by offering a living model that resonates with modern lifestyles.

“We are proud of our strategic partnership with Mountain View, which marks a significant milestone in Egypt’s real estate sector. Core Livings aims to simplify the coastal living experience through advanced digital solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s generation. We believe the future lies in merging technology with traditional real estate services, which is why we’ve developed an end-to-end platform enabling users to manage the full rental and resale process without intermediaries. This collaboration with Mountain View reflects our shared vision of creating connected residential communities. We look forward to expanding our services to cover all of the company’s projects in East and West Cairo, as well as along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts, contributing to positioning Egypt as a technologically advanced real estate destination in the region.” Remarked Eng. Ahmed El Morsy, Chairman of Core Livings.

This partnership marks another milestone in integrating technology into urban community management and delivering an enhanced residential experience that meets the expectations of today’s clients. It also places Mountain View at the forefront of real estate developers investing in innovative digital solutions that shape the future of Egypt’s property market.

With a diverse portfolio of more than 20 projects across East and West Cairo, as well as along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts, Mountain View continues to reinforce its position as a leading real estate developer. Backed by over 20 years of experience in urban development, Mountain View’s ongoing expansion is part of a strategic plan to strengthen its presence in key areas by creating integrated communities that meet market demands and cater to the aspirations of its clients.

About Core Livings:

Core Livings, established in 2023, is the property management arm for rental and resale services across all Mountain View projects in East, West Cairo, the Red Sea, and the Mediterranean coasts. The company pioneers a new model in the Egyptian market by offering flexible, tech-powered rental and resale solutions supported by smart operations and tailored services. By integrating advanced technology, facility management, and community services, Core Livings transforms residential units into vibrant, connected, and sustainable communities, redefining the living experience and enhancing long-term value.

About Mountain View:

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over more than 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed more than 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, led by a team of experts and outstanding calibers. As part of its strategy to spread the concept of the Science of Happiness and Innovation, Mountain View is constantly working to apply this approach beyond the Egyptian market. In 2024, the company launched Mountain View KSA in cooperation with leading real estate developers in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its ambitious expansion vision. The company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse", the first place dedicated to community happiness, which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.