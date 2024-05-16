The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024 launched officially during the opening ceremony of HUAWEI XMAGE Global Exhibition, titled “A Heartwarming World – 12 Years of Huawei Photography”, marking the largest photography exhibition in Huawei’s history.

As an open platform celebrating smartphone photographic excellence, the annual competition encourages the use of unique perspectives and creativity, pushing the boundaries of mobile photography artistry. Since its beginning in 2017, users from more than 170 countries and regions have contributed nearly 4 million entries to this yearly competition.

This year’s XMAGE Awards introduces four new categories – Moments, Faces, So Far So Close, and Style, showcasing Huawei's prowess in Snapshot, Portrait photography, telephoto and macro photography, and colour styling. Additionally, new awards such as “Best of Pura Series and “Best of Mate series” have been created to encourage exploration using Huawei's flagship camera systems.

It is worth mentioning that since the launch of HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra, it has been commended for its record-breaking Ultra Speed Snapshot feature, which enables high-speed photography up to 300km/h – faster than the average speed of a maglev train!

This means users can freeze the most precious and transient moments of life, whether it's a pet running towards you as you come home or your favourite athlete in a high-energy match. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature promises that you’ll be able to seize every precious highlight; just point and shoot right in the heat of the moment and photograph the subject in its most natural state. DXOMARK highlighted the camera’s Autofocus in its review, commending its accuracy and high speed in all tested conditions, awarding a high rating of 125.

This was made possible by increased light intake on the Ultra Lighting main camera hardware and the HUAWEI XD Motion Engine. When shooting a moving subject, it uses a real-time sensor dual exposure where the short exposure records the details of the moment, and the long exposure retains rich background information. Then, through AI Motion Vector Computing, the shots are matched through Regional Motion Restore, producing a crystal-clear photograph that reduces the loss of detail to motion blur.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra also introduces the Ultra Lighting Pop-Out Camera, a retractable camera structure that manages to fit a one-inch sensor size and F1.6 large aperture within its 8.4mm-thin body. The Advanced Rotatory Transmission System automatically extends the camera during shooting, creating more space inside the internal camera structure.

The competition also welcomed a new panel of esteemed judges: Chen Xiaobo (9th Vice President of the China Photographers Association), Keith Ladzinski (National Geographic Photographer and Emmy Nominated Director), James Perolls (Fashion Photographer and Director), Susi Belianska (Portrait Photographer and Visual Artist), and Li Changzhu (Huawei Consumer Business Group). This panel will select the most compelling works.

Registration for the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024 is now open, with entries closing on September 15, 2024, at 24:00 Beijing time (GMT+8). For more information and to enter the competition, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/xmage