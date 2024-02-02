Manama, Bahrain: Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Tamkeen Deputy Chairman, His Excellency Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, highlighted the deep-rooted relationships between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He noted the ongoing esteemed efforts of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud have put in place solid foundations that foster fruitful collaboration, reflecting the deep bond between the two Kingdoms.



His Excellency stated that the longstanding history between the two Kingdoms and their people is fostered by are due to the unlimited support by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.



His Excellency also highlighted the Labour Fund’s (Tamkeen) commitment to implementing the directives of His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), to continue efforts in creating programs and initiatives aimed at fostering national economic development, and expanding partnerships with the purpose of achieving prosperity for the Kingdom and its people.



This came during the visit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications & Information Technology, His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha to the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) in the presence of the Minister of Sustainable Development, Her Excellency Ms. Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif and Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez. On the sidelines of Excellency the Saudi Minister’s participation in the Digital Cooperation Organization’s third General Assembly in the Kingdom of Bahrain.



Each side showcased its experience in technical skills development and supporting ICT entrepreneurship and touched on ways to collaborate on the enhancement of technical skills to drive digital transformation across various sectors in both Kingdoms. In addition to discussions about facilitating the growth of Bahraini and Saudi companies operating in both countries

His Excellency, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications & Information Technology praised the role of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and the quality of Bahraini talent, particularly in ICT fields. He emphasized the Kingdom of Bahrain's efforts es in nurturing skilled professionals through specialized training programs, forged in collaboration with respected international organizations. He is Excellency also underscored underscored the significance of these initiatives, recognizing them as crucial to the establishment of robust foundations needed to meet the demands of the future, and highlighted the importance of fostering further collaborations between the two Kingdom’s to ensure a more prosperous future for their peoples.

His Excellency the Minister led a delegation which included Saudi Digital Government Authority Governor, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan; Senior Advisor to H.E. the Minister, Professor Nourah Alzaid; Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs and Committees, Dr. Abdulhakeem Alyahya; and Deputy Minister for Future Jobs and Capabilities Eng. Ibrahem AlNasser.