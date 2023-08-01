DUBAI, UAE – Dahua Technology KSA and Mindware KSA today announced the signing of a new official national distributor contract for Dahua Technology New Business Products. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in the growth and expansion efforts of both companies.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Gary Li, General Manager of Dahua Technology KSA, and Mr. Fadi Matta, General Manager of Mindware KSA.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Gary Li stated, "We are delighted to sign this contract with Mindware as they are a reputable company with extensive experience in marketing, selling, and activating major brands in the IT products field. This partnership will enable Dahua Technology to expand its reach and strengthen its distribution network throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

He added that Mindware was carefully chosen as the official national distributor for Dahua Technology New Business Products in Saudi Arabia due to the company’s outstanding track record in delivering high-quality products to a wide customer base. With its extensive network and logistical capabilities to meet the needs of targeted customers, Mindware is well-equipped to enhance the availability of Dahua Technology products.

“We will also benefit from the distribution channels established by Mindware, allowing us to penetrate new markets and increase our market share in Saudi Arabia. This partnership will ensure that more targeted customers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have access to reliable and advanced Dahua Technology products of high quality”, continued Mr. Li.

Mr. Fadi Matta, General Manager of Mindware KSA, commented, "We are extremely pleased to sign this agreement and be appointed as the new official national distributor for Dahua Technology New Business Products. This partnership is a significant step forward for our company, enabling us to offer more advanced and reliable products to a wider audience and continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

“Dahua Technology is a leading company, providing advanced, modern, and market-appropriate solutions and products for the Saudi and global markets. Their products are known for innovation and quality, which satisfy customers. As Dahua Technology has established itself as a trusted brand in this industry, Mindware, through this agreement, will be able to expand its presence in the market and meet customer demand for IT, displays, SSD, Monitors, and all Dahua New Business Products. This collaboration aligns with the core values of both companies, which are focused on delivering excellence in all aspects of business operations,” concluded Mr. Matta.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

