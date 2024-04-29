Dubai, UAE: Innovations Group, the largest HR and staffing solutions provider, closed off on a successful recruitment drive in Philippines and Kenya for the Aviation Industry, under Food and Beverages (F&B) category for a multinational company in the region of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The four-day drive, held across two cities in the Philippines, and a single-day event in Kenya, saw the company recruit over 300 talented individuals. These new hires fill a diverse range of positions within the Food and Beverage sector, encompassing roles from stewards and baristas to restaurant managers and customer delight professionals.

The client for this drive was a multinational corporation that has more than 100 airports across the globe. The recruitment drive held in the nations of the Philippines and Kenya, focused on filling position for the Riyadh & Jeddah airports.

Ravi Jethwani, CEO of Innovations Group shared his thoughts on the success of the recruitment drive in the future, “The Philippines and Kenya offer dynamic talent pools that are perfectly positioned to address the global demand for skilled workers. Based on the success of this recruitment drive, we look forward to replicating this model in the future to cultivate a truly international workforce that fuels our widespread growth.”

According to the Philippines Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, the country has recorded the lowest unemployment rate of 4.3%, which is much below the government’s 5.3%-6.4% target for 2023. Nikhil Nanda, Director of Innovations Group commented, “This recruitment drive in the Philippines and Kenya signifies our commitment to building a truly global workforce. By attracting talented individuals from diverse backgrounds, we can ensure we are well-equipped to deliver exceptional service to our customers across multiple geographies. The success of this recruitment drive reinforces Innovations Group's vision for expanding our talent pool through strategic initiatives across various regions.”

This recruitment drive reflects Innovation Group's dedication to maintaining exceptional service standards across its extensive network of airport operations. The newly recruited personnel belonging to different nationalities play a crucial role in maintaining a multicultural work environment.

About Innovations Group: Innovations Group is the UAE’s leading HR consultancy firm with services that include recruitment, temporary staffing, permanent staffing, HR outsourcing, payroll, contract staffing, recruitment, and PRO services among others. The Company has been active in the HR consultancy business for the past 25 years and has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the industry. Over the years, the company has diversified into various sectors across the UAE including technology, aviation, real estate and hospitality among others. The recent launch of Resivation, a co-living property nestled in the heart of Dubai’s Al Furjan district, equipped with the full facilities of a hotel where professionals can stay under flexible contracts at very reasonable rates, has been a game changer in the city’s real estate and hospitality space.

