Dubai: e& enterprise today announced a partnership with NICE to collaborate on its cutting-edge CX capabilities and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) platform in the UAE.

The platform's integrated engageX CX capabilities ensure sensitive customer data remains in-country, while also empowering businesses to comply with regulations across government and public-private sector projects. The NICE CXone, engageX offers an end-to-end solution, from consultancy and platform ecosystem to delivery, onboarding, and ongoing support, enabling organisations to scale their customer interactions while enhancing the quality of their services.

The solution empowers public, private and government sector customers to securely address every interaction at scale. In addition, the platform offers a rich set of capabilities including omni-channel engagement, workforce engagement management (WEM), AI-driven automation, interactive voice response (IVR), and recording. By analysing all interactions, enterprises get a 360-degree view of the user experience, removing friction and making it better and more secure on both sides.

Salvador Anglada, Chief Executive Officer, e& enterprise, said: “While navigating today’s dynamic landscape it’s a priority to focus on CX as it’s the cornerstone of business success. By partnering with NICE our teams will now be able to support all our customers and gain a competitive advantage to drive growth and profitability. We remain committed to delivering unparalleled CX, exceeding our customer expectations at every touchpoint, by not only solving business challenges but also forging long-term partnerships.”

The AI-driven platform empowers customer service agents and supervisors with a comprehensive contact centre AI copilot, driving greater focus, productivity, and engagement, and significantly elevating their CX capabilities. Furthermore, the AI-powered virtual assistant guides customers with accurate responses using a trusted company knowledge repository and natural language chat. Consolidating contact centre operations on a unified, AI-powered platform enables agents to save time and easily understand customer data through simple queries. The AI matches each customer with the best-fitted agent, leading to happier customers and better results.

Miguel Villalonga, Chief Executive Officer, e& enterprise cloud, said: “engageX is empowering customer service professionals in the UAE to work smarter, delivering a seamless experience that drives an effective, efficient operation across government and industries.”

Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International said “Interactions have grown more complex than ever. It has become increasingly difficult for organisations to manage this complexity. CXone, NICE’s state-of-the-art CX AI platform, enables companies of all sizes to manage interaction complexity at scale and deliver exceptional CX. We are proud to partner with e& enterprise to drive CX excellence in the UAE.”

Unifying e& enterprise’s engagement tools while providing 360-degree visibility of every customer interaction elevates engageX’s capabilities far above its counterparts in the market. A leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for consecutive years, the NICE cloud platform, brings a resilient, true cloud, SLA-backed offering to the UAE market, ensuring 100 per cent adherence to local regulations. This is achieved through complete in-country hosting of voice and application infrastructure.

engageX and NICE’s powerful blend of CX expertise is designed to solve complex compliance and customer experience challenges for the government and businesses in the UAE. With NICE, e& enterprise will revolutionise AI-powered CX and customer service across industries and the public sector.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise combines the agility and expertise of a professional and managed digital services company with the strength and reach of a technology Group, enabling organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through the Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, e& enterprise has a growth mindset that delivers innovative digital vertical value propositions. Its solutions enable sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing, and logistics.

With a successful track record of designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive consulting, business modelling, solution design, programme management, project execution and delivery, and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com