Resplendent riverside penthouse that encapsulates 1920s grandeur

Offering GCC investors a chance to own their own little slice of exquisite luxury, this is the perfect opportunity to enter the booming UK real estate market

A property like no other, The Astor is the pinnacle of opulence and sophistication in the heart of Westminster, London

Dubai, UAE: GCC residents seeking to purchase a new London home or secure a great investment opportunity now have the opportunity with luxury developer, St Edward, as it launches The Astor, an exquisite duplex penthouse crowning the 9 Millbank development in Westminster, London. The largest and most prestigious residence in 9 Millbank’s ‘Heritage Collection’, The Astor features over 9,700 sq.ft. of expansive living space, three en-suite bedrooms, an astonishing 360-degree roof terrace and an additional two-bedroom guest apartment.

The UK, and London in particular, has seen a massive influx of visitors from the GCC region in the recent past and the real estate market is continuing to take great strides in both the number and quality of properties available to prospective buyers. Last year was a record year for private investors and London was the top city destination for cross-border private capital in 2022*[1], with this trend continuing in the same vein for 2023 so far. Middle East buyers made up 10.9% of all property transactions in London’s most in-demand postal codes*[2], which shows the confidence Middle East buyers have in this market.

Situated at the heart of London’s royal and political enclave, a stone’s throw from The Palace of Westminster, Banqueting House and Westminster Abbey, the five Heritage Collection apartments have been named after some of the area’s most prolific historic figures. The Astor’s namesake, Viscountess Nancy Astor, was a US born socialite-turned-politician, often referred to as the ‘first lady’ of British politics. Wife of Waldorf Astor, Nancy became the first female MP to gain a seat in the House of Commons in 1919; it is this combination of high-class glamour and quintessential British tradition that has inspired the penthouse’s dazzling interiors.

With the Viscountess as its muse, luxury interior design house Goddard Littlefair has crafted a space that melds the history of the building with the timeless gilded opulence of Westminster. On the eighth floor of this Grade II listed building, a former Director’s dining hall has been transformed into a sumptuous 6.3-metre height reception room; a palatial entertaining space unlike any new home in the capital. Here, meticulously restored carved architraves, gilded domes, decorative 1920s cornicing and hand cut oak panelling have been complemented by bolder furnishings. Herringbone parquet flooring, luxurious mohair velvets, silks and rich leathers are a celebration of contrasts whilst contemporary touches such as the pineapple motif accessories, are a nod to the columns of nearby Lambeth Bridge.

The eighth floor is also home to three bedrooms, including an exquisite principal suite with three high lunette windows and his and hers en-suite bathrooms and dressing rooms. Here, Goddard Littlefair’s intention was to introduce light and bright elements to keep the spaces feeling tranquil and fresh. The fabrics are vibrant, featuring off-beat shapes and designs, which contrast the more traditional gilded frame and period artwork. Art Deco chandeliers situated above the bed provide a dramatic contrast to the room’s ornate and traditional curved ceiling.

St Edward has modernised the apartment’s traditional layout further by creating two new mezzanine areas; the first is accessible from the reception room via a bespoke spiral staircase, where a vintage inspired library and study space is situated. To the rear of the apartment, the lower curved ceilings have helped to create an atmospheric private bar and games room, designed using a playful palette of colours and textures as an intimate space for smaller gatherings.

The penthouse’s finest asset is arguably its 1,307 sq.ft private roof terrace, which offers unprecedented 360-degree views across Westminster, London’s most iconic landmarks, and the Thames. Featuring handmade British furniture and kitchen accommodation, the roof terrace is ensconced within planting to give a sense of secluded privacy for unparalleled alfresco riverside entertaining.

Paul Vallone, Executive Chairman, St Edward comments; “We are delighted to unveil The Astor, the jewel in the crown of The Heritage Collection at 9 Millbank. The penthouse is a truly unique and prestigious home that reflects the very best of British style. The end result is testament to the team of master artisans, heritage advisors and design consultants that have worked with St Edward to transform this once municipal space into an unequalled residence with global appeal”.

Martin Goddard, Co-Founder, Goddard Littlefair, comments; “As a born-and-bred Londoner there’s a fierce sense of pride in being involved in shaping its visual future. Heritage buildings are a personal passion, as is sustainability. Repurposing buildings and giving them a life beyond their original intended use, both acknowledges our city’s past and holds them dear for future generations.”

Jo Littlefair, Co-Founder, Goddard Littlefair, comments; “Walking through the Astor is a privilege. The spaces alone are breathtaking but coupled with the authentic, elegant layer of design which sits timelessly in the spaces, this residence is truly one of a kind and we’re proud to have been a part in its creation.”

In addition to the splendour of the main interior spaces, The Astor features a traditional processional corridor, sleek contemporary eat-in kitchen, separate service kitchen, media room and a two-bedroom annex apartment to accommodate guests or staff.

Heritage Collection owners will have access to state-of-the-art amenities at 9 Millbank including; gym, swimming pool with spa and treatment room, cinema screening room, meeting rooms, secure dual allocated underground parking with valet service and 24-hour concierge. This concierge can source and arrange all matter of requirements, including private event catering, beauty and spa treatments, personal trainers, local restaurant and events reservations, transportation, florists, and in-apartment fine dining.

The Astor is on the market through St Edward for £35,000,000. For more information, please visit 9millbank.co.uk or call +971 4270 1999

About 9 Millbank

Located on the boundaries of a UNESCO World Heritage site, 9 Millbank was first designed by Sir Frank Baines and constructed between 1927 and 1929. Formerly known as Imperial Chemical House, the Neoclassical Portland stone building was constructed for Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) once the largest manufacturer in Britain, standing as a physical symbol of its industrial innovation and global influence. Now, its former Directors’ offices have been reimagined as a collection of elegant living spaces known as ‘The Heritage Collection’ offering quintessential London living. The full Heritage Collection includes; The Conrad, The Astor, The Walpole, The Gainsborough and The Somerset.

St Edward

St Edward is a joint venture company owned by M&G Investments and Berkeley. It brings together the powerful combination of the two companies' strengths and provides a strong vehicle for delivering fantastic communities where people enjoy a great quality of life.

Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group builds homes and neighbourhoods in London, Birmingham and across the South of England. Berkeley creates beautiful, successful places where communities thrive and where people of all ages and backgrounds enjoy a great quality of life. The group is made up of six autonomous companies: St George, St James, Berkeley Homes, St Edward, St William and St Joseph.

berkeley group.co.uk.

Goddard Littlefair

Goddard Littlefair is a London and Porto based, luxury interior design house with international expertise and a global portfolio, established in 2012 by Martin Goddard and Jo Littlefair. The company creates inspirational, award-winning, narrative-led designs for high-end and luxury hotels, hospitality and spa projects, as well as high-end private and developer residential schemes. The Goddard Littlefair studio is made up of a highly experienced and international team of architects, interior and FF&E designers, along with other related specialists. Their 50 strong team is led by the Founders who continue to drive the company’s creative vision. Their expertise, and an emphasis on a fully bespoke service, has won them multiple awards and industry accolades.

The studio is world-renowned for their innovative hospitality projects, including the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At Sultanahmet, Mandarin Oriental Vienna, Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, Hilton Vienna Park, Intercontinental Berlin, Kimpton Charlotte Square, Villa Copenhagen Hotel, Corinthia Palace Spa in Malta, Chelsea Barracks Spa in London and The Mayfair Townhouse, in London, by Iconic Luxury Hotels. In 2021, Mondrian Shoreditch opened in London, including Michelin Starred Chef Dani Garcia's first UK restaurant, highlighting the studio’s accomplished F&B division Epicurean. Notable high-end residential projects in London include The Corniche, Ebury Square, Southbank Tower and Canaletto, which was awarded Best Interior Design in the Development category of the British Homes Awards 2020. The studio has also been shortlisted in the British Homes 2021 for their Casson Square Penthouse project and are currently working on a luxury development in Hong Kong.

The Porto studio has designed high-profile international projects including a Fairmont Hotel, a Red Sea Development Project, Tribute Hotel, Bois de Boulogne, Paris; Wasserturm Hotel, Cologne, Curio Collection; three branded resorts in the Algarve. Goddardlittlefair.com

