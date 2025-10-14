Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13–17, where the company will spotlight the next frontier of artificial intelligence: Agentic AI. Bringing together 37 partners, Microsoft will demonstrate how autonomous AI systems are transforming the way organizations and communities operate, enabling them to plan, reason, and act independently while collaborating with people to achieve shared goals.

Microsoft will be demonstrating how a team of AI assistants can quickly synthesize complex data to provide government leaders with data-driven insights, strategic recommendations, and real-time decision support, improving the quality of civil services and live for the UAE’s citizens and residents.

Amr Kamel, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said: “Agentic AI represents the next phase of digital transformation, one that empowers organizations to move from insight to action autonomously. At Microsoft, we are proud to be working hand in hand with our partners and customers across the UAE to build this new era responsibly. Through innovation, investment in local talent, and our trusted cloud infrastructure, we’re helping the nation shape the future of AI, made in the UAE, for the world. Innovation must always go hand in hand with responsibility, as AI becomes a bigger part of our daily lives, Microsoft is ensuring that every advance is built on trust, privacy, and security, so that progress benefits everyone.”

Microsoft’s participation at GITEX 2025 reinforces its commitment to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. The company will showcase innovative AI solutions that bring this mission to life, featuring interactive demonstrations, customer use cases, and thought leadership sessions that highlight how AI is being harnessed responsibly and at scale across the UAE and the wider region.

This will include an AI Experience Zone, giving visitors a glimpse into Microsoft’s latest advancements in Copilot and AI Agents through interactive, hands-on demonstrations. Throughout the week, Microsoft will host live demos, partner showcases, and open discussions, offering an immersive look at how AI is transforming work and innovation. Adding to the experience, visitors can also enjoy the Xbox Zone and a Glambot activation, bringing a creative and dynamic energy to the space.

Microsoft’s participation at GITEX comes as the UAE cements its position as a global leader in AI adoption and innovation. Building on initiatives such as the AI National Skills Program, which aims to train 100,000 government professionals and 1 million citizens, Microsoft continues to support the country’s national AI ambitions through trusted technology, responsible AI practices, and deep partnerships. With its local datacenters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Microsoft provides secure, enterprise-grade cloud services that power the development and deployment of advanced AI solutions within the UAE’s regulatory framework.

As AI becomes more autonomous, Microsoft remains steadfast in its commitment to Responsible AI, ensuring innovation is built on a foundation of ethics, transparency, and security. The company continues to work closely with partners such as G42 to advance responsible AI frameworks and sovereign cloud solutions that align with local needs and values.

Microsoft’s presence at GITEX 2025 reflects its broader vision to empower people and organizations in the age of agentic AI, where autonomous systems, guided by human values, help unlock new possibilities for growth, inclusion, and innovation.

Visit Microsoft at GITEX Global 2025 – Hall 7, Stand H7-A20 – to experience the latest in Agentic AI and hear from Microsoft experts and partners throughout the week.