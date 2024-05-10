MEDINA, Saudi Arabia – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce its partnership with the city of Medina, which has begun the process of becoming the first Autism Certified City™ (ACC) in the Middle East. The prestigious ACC designation can only be earned through IBCCES and is awarded to exceptional communities where key stakeholders, including healthcare, education, local government, hospitality, leisure and corporate members are trained and certified to better serve the neurodiverse population.

IBCCES is the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification and brings over 20 years of industry knowledge and leadership, working toward inclusion and accessibility for all. With a presence in 110 countries, IBCCES has had an impact on enhancing accessibility and quality of life around the globe. This designation will be significant for Medina, which has a rich history in the region, as becoming an ACC provides benefits to both Medina residents and visitors, ensuring there are welcoming options for everyone. The goal of this initiative is to revamp Medina’s social landscape to be accessible and accommodating for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“The goals of the initiative have been clearly outlined by both parties, specifying the necessary steps to achieve them This includes providing training and education about autism for teachers, healthcare professionals, and the community at large, and how to effectively and empathetically interact with individuals on the autism spectrum. The initiative involves developing tailored training programs to meet the needs of different sectors in the community, such as teachers, healthcare workers, police officers, and others, with the aim of raising awareness and understanding about autism and enhancing the skills required to interact with individuals on the spectrum.” says Dr. Adel Alawfi, CEO of Al-Madina Association for Autism "Tamakkon”.

“Additionally, it entails developing specific action plans to implement targeted measures in the city to make it more autism-friendly. This includes improving accessibility in public places and developing recreational and educational programs tailored to individuals with autism and their families. Mechanisms have also been put in place to assess and monitor the progress of the initiative and measure its impact on the local community through regular surveys and questionnaires to gauge community satisfaction and response to the initiative, identifying areas needing improvement and continuous development. Thanks to this initiative, Medina will be at the forefront of providing a supportive and motivating environment for individuals with autism, thereby enhancing their quality of life and increasing their opportunities for full integration in society," he adds.

“What further enhances the importance of this initiative, making it more comprehensive and effective, is the special status of Medina in Islam as the home of the Prophet's Mosque and the burial place of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, which makes it a religious destination for Muslims from all over the world.” Says Engr. Mohammed Abbas, Board Chairman of Al-Madina Association for Autism “Tamakkon”. “The number of visitors to Medina increases annually, and among these visitors are families with members on the autism spectrum. Therefore, it became necessary to provide a comfortable and accommodating environment for these individuals during their visit to the city. Hence, the initiative arose through an effective partnership between Al-Madina Association for Autism “Tamakkon” and the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).”



To read the full release, visit: https://ibcces.org/blog/2024/05/09/medina/

For media inquiries, please feel free to respond directly to this email or connect with IBCCES and Al-Madina Association for Autism through the following contacts as well:

IBCCES

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman

Ph: +1 904 608 0493 // Email: myron@ibcces.org

Al-Madina Association for Autism

Njoud Alrashed, Operations Manager

Phone: +966 596275478 // Email: n.al-rashed_c@tamakkon.org.sa