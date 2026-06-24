Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres and InterSystems adopt a first-of-its-kind, fully AI-driven Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform, setting a benchmark for the early adoption of agentic AI in healthcare across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Spanning 6 hospitals and 25 medical centres, the AI-native EHR platform will introduce AI-assisted capabilities across clinical, operational, and financial workflows, reducing administrative bottlenecks and physician burnout while improving diagnostic accuracy and timeliness to support better medical decision-making and improved patient care patient outcomes.

Dubai, UAE – Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, a leading premium healthcare provider in the UAE and part of Aster DM Healthcare Group, today announced a strategic partnership with InterSystems to implement InterSystems IntelliCare™, becoming the first healthcare provider in the region to adopt a next-generation, native AI-first electronic health record (EHR) platform. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare and Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director InterSystems Middle East, India and South Africa, in the presence of officials from Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres and InterSystems.

While many healthcare organisations across the region have introduced artificial intelligence through standalone applications, diagnostic tools, automation solutions, and clinical workflow integrations, Medcare’s adoption of IntelliCare represents a significant leap forward. It introduces a fully unified, AI-driven system that will remove administrative barriers and documentation burdens, enabling doctors to focus more on their patients and significantly enhance their care experience. Unlike traditional EHR systems that incorporate AI as an additional feature, IntelliCare has been designed with AI at the center of the platform, embedding artificial intelligence directly into the core clinical workflow to support caregivers, streamline operations, and enhance patient experiences while ensuring interoperability across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and insurers.

The implementation reinforces Medcare's position as a pioneer in healthcare innovation and reflects its long-standing commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to improve clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and patient-centered care.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We have always believed in equipping our doctors and healthcare professionals with the most advanced technologies and transformative solutions that enable them to put our patients first and ensure the best outcomes for every individual who seeks care with us. With Medcare becoming the first healthcare provider in the UAE to implement a next-generation, AI-first electronic health record platform, we are taking a bold step towards redefining how care is delivered. As the future of healthcare lies in intelligent systems that augment human expertise rather than simply digitise existing processes, we are confident that IntelliCare will empower our physicians and caregivers with advanced tools that reduce administrative burden, unlock meaningful insights, and enable more time to be dedicated to what matters most – our patients.”

InterSystems IntelliCare will help reduce the administrative burden on Medcare’s physicians by streamlining access to patient information and automating clinical documentation. Leveraging AI-powered information retrieval, natural language interaction, and ambient documentation capabilities, the platform will enable clinicians to quickly access relevant patient history—including diagnoses, procedures, medications, test results, and prior notes—allowing them to spend more time focused on patient care. The platform’s future releases will harness the power of agentic AI by actively supporting clinical decision-making and workflow management. IntelliCare will act as an intelligent assistant, helping reduce administrative burden and enabling physicians to focus more on patient care through the creation of back-end AI agents that work in parallel with clinicians while always keeping a human in the loop.

“Today's milestone builds on a long-standing partnership, with Medcare trusting InterSystems as an innovation ally since 2020. Transitioning to InterSystems IntelliCare is the natural, innovation-driven progression of Medcare’s mature TrakCare footprint. This milestone also marks a pivotal moment as the broader Aster DM Healthcare relationship expands beyond the UAE market,” said Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director InterSystems Middle East, India and South Africa.

For patients, the benefits are equally significant. With less time spent on screens and manual documentation, physicians can give more attention to patient interactions, resulting in more engaging consultations and personalised care. Access to a comprehensive and unified patient record enables more informed treatment decisions, improved continuity of care, reduced duplication, and a smoother healthcare journey from diagnosis through recovery.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare globally, and Medcare is committed to ensuring our patients and physicians benefit from the very latest advancements,” said Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.

“While many healthcare providers have successfully integrated AI into specific aspects of their operations, IntelliCare represents a fundamentally different approach. As the first healthcare provider in the UAE to adopt an AI-first EHR platform, we are embedding intelligence directly into the clinical ecosystem. This allows our physicians to access insights faster, streamline workflows, and spend more time engaging with patients, ultimately enhancing both clinical care and the overall patient experience.”

The implementation of IntelliCare marks the latest milestone in Medcare's digital transformation journey and supports its vision of delivering smarter, more connected, and highly personalised healthcare experiences. As healthcare increasingly evolves towards intelligent and data-driven care models, Medcare continues to lead the way by embracing innovations that place both caregivers and patients at the centre of the healthcare experience.

Since its official launch in 2025, IntelliCare has already demonstrated global success, as seen at Indonesia’s EMC Healthcare, where it serves as the digital foundation for eight hospitals. It is also the first unified AI EHR to earn the stringent EU Class IIa Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification for clinical safety.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under its parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art hospitals, including Medcare Multi-speciality Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence across the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest standards of quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. In addition, Medcare facilities have earned several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multicultural, multilingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the leading medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists, and technologists. Living by its simple promise, “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalised medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare, visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae.

About InterSystems:

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.InterSystems.com