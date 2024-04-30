AJMAN: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), a leading digital bank in the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ajman University (AU) to provide academic and professional training programs to university students. This strategic partnership aligns with Ajman government’s vision of enhancing cooperation with universities and leading educational institutions to help UAE government employees attain advanced academic degrees, professional skills and competencies needed to improve their performance.

The strategic partnership between Mbank and Ajman University seeks to establish a collaboration whereby Mbank will offer young professionals educational (academic and executive development) programs that are aligned with Ajman’s economic requirements and the overall development vision of the UAE. In addition, Ajman University students will benefit from internships, placement assistance, seminars, conferences, as well as consultancy and joint research projects that further enhance their employability skills.

Reflecting on the AU-Mbank partnership, Ajman University Chancellor, Dr. Karim Seghir, said, “Ajman University is committed to developing highly-skilled graduates who emerge as leaders and pioneers in their respective fields, making significant contributions to the economic and social development of the UAE and beyond. Our partnership with MBank reflects this commitment and spirit to aid the development of government and private sector employees, helping them achieve their professional growth ambitions while also enhancing their contribution to the UAE’s economy.”

Humaid Al Attar, Executive Vice President of Wholesale Banking at Al Maryah Community Bank, commented: “We are eager to partner with Ajman University, one of the preferred providers of educational programs in the UAE, as we become an active member in making the academic experience for students more enriching at all levels, whereby we offer undergraduates opportunities to serve their internships and graduates the chance to embark on the beginning of their career journeys at Mbank. We believe in the importance of supporting the youth and providing them with all appropriate opportunities to achieve progress, especially those that will affect them in their next career”.

He added: “Today’s students will have the chance to embrace the possibilities that digital banking unravels. They will be able to drive the next wave of innovation to solve real world problems. In collaboration with Ajman University, we are honored to be able to equip the future leaders of our generation to transform customer experiences, reshape industries, and lead the next phase of digital financial advancement.”

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University was the first university in the UAE to admit expatriate students. It offers 37 programs, 24 undergraduate and 13 graduate programs, all accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education. With a commitment to diversity, innovation, and societal impact, AU is globally recognized through prominent international accreditations, including the UK Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), and the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Ajman University is among the top five universities in the UAE, according to the 2024 QS World University Rankings, which places it among the top 1.75% institutions worldwide.

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.