United Arab Emirates: The Youth Council of Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, organised a benchmarking visit to leading Silicon Valley companies and universities to explore global innovations and emerging technologies.



The visit is part of EGA’s FURSA platform, developed by the EGA Youth Council and the company’s Learning and Development team to provide youth access to curated courses and experiences to enhance skills in leadership, Industry 4.0, sustainability, science and technology.



EGA youth engaged with leading technology companies in Silicon Valley, including Google, Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft and Standford University, to gain insights on the transformative potential of emerging technologies and best practices for enhancing organisational adaptability and driving innovation.



Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Empowering the next generation of leaders is crucial for the future growth of our business. Through these programmes, we ensure young people are able to learn from others and are equipped to drive transformative change. Industry 4.0 is already transforming the competitive landscape in our industry and at EGA, and will be central to the success that today’s youth will deliver during their careers.”



Hala Alhashmi, Chair of EGA Youth Council and Product Owner in the Digital Transformation & Industry 4.0 Department at EGA, said: “Exploring global innovations and emerging technologies is essential to enhance our competitiveness, drive growth, and remain relevant in today's digital economy. As young people at EGA, we are proud to be playing an active role in shaping a dynamic and progressive future for our company.”



FURSA is an exclusive platform for EGA employees under the age of 35. It includes 26 academic courses, from prestigious universities such as Harvard, Oxford and London Business School, and wide range of tailored experiences in volunteering, and collaboration.



The EGA Youth Council hosted and participated in over 20 events during 2023 including 11 nation-wide impact initiatives.



Founded in 2018, the EGA Youth Council empowers aspiring young employees to enhance their leadership skills and become pacesetters for change in the nation. The council operates under three main tenets as a foundation of its five-year strategy - empowering youth, engaging them, and fostering their development.