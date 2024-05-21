Dubai, UAE – DAMAC Properties, the leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the successful launch of Phase Two of LAGOON Views within the vibrant and strategically-located DAMAC LAGOONS development.

Following a record sell-out of phase one, the latest release aims to cater to the growing demand for comfortable and modern living in a serene waterfront setting. Phase Two introduces 600 Mediterranean-inspired one and two-bedroom apartments spread across nine buildings nestled in DAMAC LAGOONS. The interiors of these residences are designed with neutral colour schemes, enhancing the sense of understated luxury and creating a calming atmosphere. Large balconies extend the living spaces, allowing residents to enjoy a serene connection to the outdoors and breathtaking views of water features and promenades.

The development also provides a holistic living experience, with convenient access to shopping and dining options, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. Residents have access to an array of premium amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, yoga and spa facilities, an outdoor cinema, and a beach club, seamlessly blending luxury with cultural opulence.

Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC, said: “The city continues to attract those seeking a luxurious lifestyle that merges modern conveniences with upscale living. Phase Two of Lagoon Views is perfectly positioned to meet this demand. Nestled within the holistic and self-sustained DAMAC LAGOONS community, this new phase enriches life for homeowners by integrating nature, stunning waterfront views, architectural excellence, and a comprehensive range of amenities. Residents will have the opportunity to indulge in the finer aspects of life and create unforgettable daily experiences.”

Upon completion, DAMAC LAGOONS will feature over 8,000 luxury homes spread across thematic clusters like Venice, Morocco, and Santorini. This expansive development is strategically positioned providing seamless access to Dubai's popular destinations like Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. It is also just a 35-minute drive from the Dubai International Airport, offering unparalleled convenience for travel.