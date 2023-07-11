Amman, Jordan: Marriott International is expanding its Female Leadership Initiative (FLI) across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and recently launched the programme in Jordan. The initiative is designed to provide exceptional female leaders with a personalized development program that will prepare them for the next level of their careers.

The launch of the FLI programme in Amman took place in the presence of Professor Wejdan Abu Elhaija, HRH's Advisor for Academic Affairs at the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), and the President of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) in Jordan. The event was also attended by senior leaders from Marriott International, including, Francisca Martinez, Chief Human Resources Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa; Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East; and Anne-Marie Hanan, Market Vice-President Human Resources, Europe Middle East & Africa.

During the event, 26 high-potential female leaders from Marriott properties across Jordan, Kuwait, and Lebanon engaged in a series of sessions designed specifically to inspire and drive impact as women in leadership positions, identify and establish their key strengths, and build leadership presence. At a local level, the sessions were attended by remarkable women from Marriott International properties across Jordan, including The Ritz-Carlton, Amman; The St. Regis Amman; W Amman; Al Manara, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Aqaba; Amman Marriott Hotel, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa; and Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel.

Moving forward, attendees will create their own individual development plan under the guidance of a dedicated mentor. Participants will also have access to ongoing networking opportunities, eCornell courses and will hear from inspirational guest speakers through a series of fireside chats and roundtable discussions.

“At Marriott International we are passionate about investing in associates and championing careers, and it’s always a privilege to nurture the next generation of female leaders,” said Francisca Martinez, Chief Human Resources Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “The Female Leadership Initiative has been a staple of our inclusive leadership culture since its inception in 2019 and has since expanded to multiple countries across the region to grow future generations of female leaders.”



