Dubai, UAE — Mappable, a global company that brings powerful and highly customizable mapping solutions to the local markets, announces the launch of its new product — the Neurogeocoder API, which is now available to all clients in the UAE.

The Neurogeocoder API, powered by machine learning and AI, is a game-changer in geospatial solutions, particularly in light of the projected 14.2% CAGR growth of the global digital map market by 2030. Unlike standard geocoders with fixed algorithms set by the development team, Neurogeocoder’s adaptive nature ensures precise results, even with unstructured location queries containing errors or typos. This advanced tool allows for the seamless display of user-entered addresses on maps and facilitates the transformation of map points into detailed street addresses, ensuring precise and reliable location results. By recognizing local expressions for districts, towers, and roads, the Neurogeocoder effectively links them to specific addresses or points, a feat beyond the capabilities of standard geocoders.

The Neurogeocoder API is a powerful tool for various industries, including e-commerce, real estate, food-tech, ride-tech, and logistics. It helps quickly translate large address volumes into coordinates and vice versa, as well as process intricate or locally specific location queries for different business scenarios. For e-commerce, the Neurogeocoder can enhance customer service by displaying pickup points on maps, allowing users to choose the most convenient location when placing orders. For real estate companies, the tool can accurately showcase property locations, helping potential buyers visualize the surroundings to make informed decisions when considering a purchase. For logistics services, the API optimizes operations by providing accurate addresses to managers for better cost estimation of deliveries, leading to increased operational efficiency and cost savings for the business.

In addition to the Neurogeocoder API, Mappable offers a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to multiple business needs:

Performative, customizable, and data-rich maps for clients’ websites, apps, or CRM.

Automatic geo verification and easy search by address, coordinates, and other parameters.

Navigation and route planning tools that take into account traffic and weather forecasts as well as other parameters, to help drivers, couriers, and other professionals efficiently move around the country.

“The UAE is rapidly progressing in the fields of technology, e-commerce, and smart mobility and we're excited to support businesses on this journey. Mappable solutions allow companies to optimize logistics and enhance customer service quality by automating processes and reducing workloads on internal personnel, call centers and order-processing specialists. We know what local businesses need and are constantly updating our products, using machine learning and AI to give our clients the best possible mapping solutions. The newly launched Neurogeocoder is a great example of this. It understands our address-inputting habits and adapts to them", explained Sabina Mirza-Akhmedova, Chief Executive Officer at Mappable.

All Mappable solutions provide extensive customization opportunities, and a wide range of licensing choices. The company has also launched an online self-service desk, which gives easy and fast access to its APIs — for trial or license purchase. More information can be found at mappable.world.

About Mappable:

Mappable is a global mapping and geospatial solutions provider based in the UAE, offering powerful and customizable business solutions to local markets. With a focus on innovation and precision, Mappable provides cutting-edge mapping, geospatial, and navigation technologies to meet the diverse business needs of e-commerce platforms, retail chains, logistics and delivery firms, manufacturing enterprises, ride-tech and food-tech companies, telecommunications corporations, banks, as well as the public sector.