Each player takes control of a simulator cockpit to record the fastest landing at one of Etihad Airways new destination routes including Copenhagen, Lisbon and Kolkata

New video reveals how The Barnsley Beckenbauer topped the leader board to add his honorary wings to an ever-growing trophy cabinet

View the video on Etihad’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/mW1YHU2Qjts

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – After proving he can handle the pressure of a new role on the pitch, now high-flying Manchester City star John Stones has earned his wings as an Etihad Airways simulator pilot.

As part of a fun challenge with Manchester City’s long-standing partner Etihad Airways, The Barnsley Beckenbauer took to the skies to safely land in a Boeing-787 simulator against his City team-mates, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte.

In a new video released today ahead of their exciting upcoming match in Istanbul, the players went head-to-head in a flight school challenge to find out which player could record the fastest controlled landing at the airports of one of Etihad Airways’ new destinations including Copenhagen, Lisbon and Kolkata.

Stepping into a replica cockpit, the three footballers were handed the controls of the simulator aircraft where they were faced with navigating changing weather conditions and wind speeds. They started from an altitude high above their chosen airport, with the aim to make the approach and perform a safe landing on the runway in the fastest time.

Whilst Ake (The Flying Dutchman) and Laporte (Captain Aymerica) recorded impressive scores landing into Copenhagen and Lisbon respectively, it was Stones who soared to the top of the leader board with the best landing time of 2 minutes 59 seconds.

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships from Etihad Airways, said: “Manchester City’s squad features some of the most naturally gifted players in world football. Players who have been trained to excel under immense pressure, with the mental fortitude to do whatever it takes to be the best.

“At Etihad Airways we place great emphasis on training world class pilots. While learning how to land an aircraft safely takes significant training and experience, we wanted to see what happened when these same players were challenged to compete in a new type of arena; where judgement, coordination, spatial awareness and reactions were put to the test.

“Congratulations to all the players for landing the aircraft at our new destination airports, but especially John Stones who can now add honorary Etihad Airways’ wings to his achievements.”

The final flight school challenge scores recorded by the players (in order):

John Stones, The Barnsley Beckenbauer – 2:59:05 Aymeric Laporte, Captain Aymerica – 3:08:27 Nathan Ake, The Flying Dutchman – 3:15:02

Etihad Airways is the national airline of the UAE and offers access to hundreds of international destinations through its own network and codeshare partners. For more information on its new destinations, visit www.etihad.com.

About Etihad Airways:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, nine League Championship titles, six FA Cups and eight League Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 13 clubs comprising the City Football Group.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly-decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 53,500 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae