Amman: Manaseer Industrial Complex, a subsidiary of Manaseer Group, recently signed an agreement with LC Group to become the authorized distributor of Manaseer’s construction chemicals product (MICSHIELD) in Kuwait. The agreement was signed by Manaseer Group’s Vice Chairman and Acting CEO of Manaseer Industrial Complex; Eng. AbdelRhman Obaid, and the General Manager of LC Group in Kuwait; Mr. Abdel Rahman Saleh Al Fadalah.

This strategic partnership between Manaseer Industrial Complex and LC Group in line with MIC’s regional expansion plan to introduce its products into new important markets in the region, such as Kuwait. The collaboration will enable LC Group to distribute Manaseer’s construction chemical manufacturing products (MICSHIELD), which are specialized in providing advanced solutions for construction, building, concrete, and cement industries. These products will be tailored specifically to meet the needs of construction, real estate, contracting, and project management companies in Kuwait.

Commenting on this partnership, Eng. AbdelRhman Obaid; Manaseer Group’s Vice Chairman and Acting CEO of Manaseer Industrial Complex stated: "We are proud of our strategic collaboration with LC Group, which we trust in their long experience in this field, and this reflects our expansion plan in the region and our ability to enhance the distribution of construction chemicals products and enter new markets with huge potential and new strategic opportunities."

It is worth mentioning that Manaseer Industrial Complex (formerly Modern Cement and Mining Company), is a subsidiary of Manaseer Group that was established in 2008 and began production in 2011. The MIC provides high-quality products in various sectors, including building materials, construction chemicals, industrial minerals, and life science, all offered in the best quality to its customers at the local, regional, and global levels. The operations at the MIC are based on important values that consider health and safety, environment and society, innovation, integrity, and respect. The MIC won ISO 9001, 45001, and 14001 certifications, and it consists of more than 750 employees covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers.

Manaseer Group is considered one of the leading companies in Jordan and the region since its establishment in 1999 in sectors such as fuel, mining, construction materials, automobiles, and other vital industries. As the largest private company in Jordan, the group provides employment opportunities for Jordanians and residents while delivering high-quality products across various industries. It contributes to creating a dynamic environment for innovation and sustainability, thus driving economic growth in Jordan. Additionally, the Group plays a significant role in social responsibility through numerous community initiatives and environmentally friendly practices, whereas Manaseer Industrial Complex - Chemical Factory received the Green Factory Award from Jordan Chamber of Industry for the 2022-2023 cycle. The Group has also been listed in Forbes "Top 100 Arab Family Companies" 2023 for the second consecutive year, in addition to receiving the Arab Quality Award in 2023 making it the first Jordanian company to receive this certificate in recognition of its outstanding performance.