Visitors to this mega mall can indulge in a variety of family-friendly entertainment options, highlighted by the presence of the largest VOX Cinemas, Snow Oman, Magic Planet, Funtazmo, Kidsity, VR Experiences and more.

With an impressive 99% of its gross leasable area already leased, Mall of Oman, the country’s largest shopping destination, ensures a vibrant and bustling environment for both shoppers and retailers alike. Boasting 90 new-to-market brands and over 60 SME/homegrown concepts, the mall presents a platform for innovation and diversity in retail offerings, enriching the shopping experience for all patrons.

Muscat, Oman – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, rings in another success story with the Mall of Oman, a premier retail destination nestled in the heart of Muscat. Driven by a team of Omani talent, the mall offers a harmonious blend of local authenticity and global allure, inviting residents and tourists alike to partake in a symphony of delights. Having opened its doors to the public in September 2021, Mall of Oman is not just a shopping destination, but a cultural hub that promises a treasure trove of shared memories waiting to be discovered and cherished.

Driven by a team of dynamic Omani leaders, the mall embodies the spirit of local ingenuity and global vision. With years of industry expertise and a deep understanding of the Omani culture, this leadership team brings a wealth of experience to every aspect of mall operations. From strategic planning to customer engagement, the team’s dedication to excellence influences every aspect of the mall's offerings, positioning it as a standout destination in the region.

Earning the prestigious LEED Platinum certificate for its unwavering commitment to sustainability, resource efficiency, and promoting health and wellbeing, the super-regional mall stands as a beacon of responsible development. This success story showcases a meticulously curated collection of stores offering a variety of retail, leisure, entertainment, and dining experiences. Within its walls, visitors can explore Oman’s largest VOX Cinemas, boasting 15 screens, including the exclusive IMAX experience and the first GOLD experience in the country. In addition, guests can visit the thrilling Magic Planet and experience award-winning rides and attractions catered to all ages. Culinary enthusiasts can embark on a gastronomic journey with 55 diverse F&B options ranging from dine-in restaurants to food court delights and cozy cafes, all within Mall of Oman’s lively atmosphere.

Husam Mohammed Al Mandhari, Director of Shopping Malls in Oman at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, expressed: “As a pioneering retail leader, we are committed to providing unmatched experiences and exceptional value while contributing to the local economy. At Majid Al Futtaim, our values revolve around placing the people and communities we serve at the top of our priority. The success of Mall of Oman is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, whose commitment has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life and creating a truly exceptional shopping and entertainment hub in Muscat.”

Enhancing the success story, Mall of Oman offers customers a diverse array of brands that reflect Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to quality. Among these include a selection of renowned brands from the Landmark, Azadea, Apparel, Alshaya, Chalhoub and GMG groups, further enriching the shopping experience. Iconic outlets such as Rolex, OMEGA, Dior, Chanel, Amouage, La Marquise, Montblanc and much more, add to the allure of the mall and cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Husam went on to say: “Mall of Oman is home to over 90 new-to-market brands, elevating our retail diversity and offering visitors a range of unique shopping choices. Among these, over 60 brands are SMEs or homegrown concepts, showcasing our dedication to nurturing local entrepreneurship and innovation. By integrating these fresh and local concepts, we not only expand our retail landscape but also foster a vibrant ecosystem that supports and strengthens the local economy. At Mall of Oman, we take pride in establishing a platform that champions the advancement and visibility of these emerging brands, making a significant contribution to the community and the wider retail industry.”

Prioritizing visitors’ ease and comfort from their arrival, the mall includes 5,400 parking spaces and 17 entrances, elevating the customer experience and ensuring seamless access to the mall. It has also created a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere with over 312 new retail outlets occupying 99% of its gross leasable area. The fully-operational food court with its expansive 1,000 seats features renowned global chains, providing an unmatched culinary journey. Moreover, the mall offers over 55 local and international dining options from around the world, including cafes and restaurants, catering to those seeking refined dining experiences.

In a move that adds to its allure, Mall of Oman constructed the largest indoor snow park in Oman, which spans a vast 14,000 square meters. This addition aligns perfectly with the company’s value of continuous innovation and enhancing the mall’s reputation for excitement and creativity, further solidifying its success in providing unique and engaging experiences for visitors.

In alignment with Majid Al Futtaim’s robust regional presence, which encompasses 29 existing malls across MENA, Mall of Oman stands as a shining addition to this portfolio. Its continuous growth and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences cement its position as a key player in the retail and entertainment landscape, setting new standards for excellence and innovation within the region.

Media Contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.

Please follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/