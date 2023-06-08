Opening of new attraction underscores Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment’s commitment to bring immersive experiences to families across the MENA region

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment today celebrated the opening of Snow Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first indoor snow park, which underscores its commitment to deliver innovative family-friendly experiences for guests across MENA and comes just six months after the opening of Snow Oman as it continues to expand its footprint across the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi; Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment; and Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.

“Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a global destination for family entertainment and leisure, and we are excited to introduce a new experience unlike anything else the Capital has to offer”, said Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment. He added, “Entertainment has an incredible ability to bring people together and enhance quality of life, and the opening of Snow Abu Dhabi underpins Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment’s commitment to bring innovative and immersive experiences to families across the MENA region. We look forward to welcoming the local community and tourists to our latest Global Snow attraction, which enables guests of all ages to spend quality time together and create lifelong memories.”

Located in the heart of Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi’s signature retail, leisure, dining and entertainment destination, Snow Abu Dhabi covers a sprawling area of 9,732 sqm. Storytelling is integrated into the design with an Enchanted Forest theme, which resembles a playful frost-covered world. The highly anticipated destination features more than 20 rides and attractions such as the Crystal Carousel, Polar Express Train, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Snowflake Garden and Enchanted Tree, so guests can look forward to a whole host of snowy adventures such as sledding, carousels, zorbing and zip-lining throughout the year. Complementing the experience, Snow Abu Dhabi has three F&B outlets where guests can enjoy a wide variety of delicious snacks and dishes surrounded by real snow.

"We are delighted to announce the highly anticipated opening of Snow Abu Dhabi in Reem Mall, and we are thrilled to have partnered with the esteemed Majid Al Futtaim, who are renowned for their exceptional entertainment offerings. At Reem Mall, we strive to provide an unparalleled customer experience that surpasses expectations, and Snow Abu Dhabi is a testament to that commitment”, said Bruce von Kaufmann, Mall Director, Reem Mall. He added, “With the introduction of Snow Abu Dhabi, our visitors will have the opportunity to escape into a magical winter wonderland, complete with thrilling activities and enchanting surroundings. We believe this partnership will set a new standard for customer satisfaction, ensuring that Reem Mall remains a premier destination for both residents and tourists seeking unforgettable memories and exceptional entertainment in Abu Dhabi."

Reem Mall is also home to VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, which has 10 state-of-the-art screens and features a number of signature concepts including MAX, KIDS, and two Private Cinemas. Cinemagoers can also look forward to superior comfort with fully reclining seats inside all six Standard auditoriums.

In 2005, Majid Al Futtaim pioneered a one-of-a-kind, sub-zero leisure offering with the launch of Ski Dubai in its flagship Mall of the Emirates. In 2017, Ski Egypt opened in the Mall of Egypt, marking the first-of-its kind attraction in the African continent. In December 2022, Snow Oman launched in Mall of Oman. The opening of Snow Abu Dhabi marks the fourth entertainment experience within the Global Snow portfolio, the indoor snow and ski entertainment arm of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.

Global Snow has been on a winning streak recently, receiving multiple awards and accolades and cementing its position as the world’s number one brand for indoor snow entertainment facilities. In the last six months, Ski Dubai has been recognised as the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort by the prestigious World Ski Awards for the seventh consecutive year, Best Sport / Adventure-Based Entertainment at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and has been awarded the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme Award 2023 for the best service performance brand in the Hospitality & Entertainment Sector. Earlier this year, Snow Oman was awarded Best Design for a Leisure and Entertainment Facility at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and, most recently, Ski Egypt was awarded Best World Snow Day by the International Ski Federation (FIS) for hosting a series of events and initiatives which gave children and their families a chance to explore, enjoy and experience snow.

Snow Abu Dhabi offers a wide range of different packages and passes with prices starting from AED215 for the Snow Park Pass, which includes unlimited access to all park rides, fleece gloves and a locker. Families can also avail of the Family Pass for the special price of AED860, which includes five passes for the price of four.

Be the first to experience Abu Dhabi’s first and only indoor snow destination, Snow Abu Dhabi, which is located on Level 2 of Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. For more information or to book your tickets, visit SnowAbuDhabi.com.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment operates the MENA region’s largest cinema exhibitor, VOX Cinemas, which has more than 600 screens. It also has a portfolio of world-class entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Snow Oman, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai.

In addition to being the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment also produces premium Arabic content and serves as a major film distributor for both major and independent studios.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/