Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 100 Hands, a renowned name in luxury menswear fashion, announces its official launch at Springs Souk Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it enters the dynamic market of the UAE with KING’S as its exclusive distribution partner for the GCC region.

KING’S provides high-quality leather footwear for men. They have now collaborated with 100 Hands to offer the best quality menswear, which is uniquely handcrafted. A single shirt will pass through 50 pairs of craftspeople’s hands on its way through the company’s production facility. And that’s how the brand name '100 Hands' beautifully evolved and captures its essence. Black Line and Gold Line shirts are their signature products.

Nillesh Karani, Director at KING’S, celebrates the partnership, stating, "This alliance with 100 Hands is a thrilling new chapter for us. We're poised to redefine the essence of luxury for our clientele across the GCC. With the UAE's luxury fashion scene blossoming, KING’S is advancing to meet the refined tastes of our discerning custsomers."

100 Hands is renowned for its legacy as a brand that specializes in ready-to-wear and made-to-measure, primarily sold in Japan, Hong Kong, Europe and America. The brand's shirts are distinguished by their high stitch count of 25 per inch, hand-rolled bottoms, and hand embroidery around the edges of buttonholes, among other exquisite details. Each shirt takes between 35 to 45 hours to craft, showcasing the brand's dedication to quality and attention to detail. The brand was established in 2014 by Akshat and Varvara Jain, a couple who crossed paths in the corporate finance sector and shared a desire for a new venture.

"Craftsmanship is the heartbeat of 100 Hands," articulates Akshat, founder of 100 Hands. "We are excited to bring our legacy to the UAE through our collaboration with KING’S, delivering shirts that personify timeless elegance and masterful artisanship to the UAE's clientele."

The launch campaign aims to showcase 100 Hands legacy of delivering luxury shirt experience. Investing in a 100 Hands shirt is more than just a purchase, it's an incredible experience of timeless style, unique personalization, and sustainable luxury. From cashmere to linen shirts, each piece reflects the brand's commitment to excellence and respect for traditional tailoring . With fabrics from illustrious mills like Loro Piana, Thomas Mason, Sictess, Alumo, Canclini, Monti, and Carlo Riva, 100 Hands is celebrated as one of the world's top shirtmakers, with features in luxury editorials like Robb Report, The Rake, The New York Times, and The Permanent Style.

The launch of 100 Hands in the UAE is an outstanding move toward achieving the brand's global expansion strategy, showcasing its commitment to delivering extraordinary craftsmanship and timeless elegance, reaching out to the hearts and souls of customers worldwide.

For more information about 100 Hands and its collections, visit https://kingstraders.com/collections/shirt-collection

About 100 Hands:

100 Hands is a luxury fashion brand renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Each 100 Hands creation reflects a dedication to quality and attention to detail, making it a preferred choice among discerning fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

About KING’S Traders

KING’S Traders, founded in 1965 by Mr. Hemchand Karani in Dubai, is a renowned name in the retail industry. With a legacy spanning over decades, KING’S Traders has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has made it a leader in its field, catering to diverse consumer needs with a wide range of offerings. Their services include retailing premium clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products, ensuring a delightful shopping experience for their customers.

https://kingstraders.com/

