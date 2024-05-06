Muscat: Recognized for its pioneering role in shaping the Sultanate of Oman's digital payments landscape, ‘Khedmah Pay’, the E-wallet service for digital payments by Oman Investment and Finance Company OIFC (Khedmah), was titled the ‘Top Omani Brand in Digital Payments’ at the Top Omani Brands Awards 2024 held on 29 April. The prestigious award ceremony was hosted by Alam Al-Iktisaad, the leading Arabic business publication in the Sultanate, to honour the accomplishments of leading Omani brands. Chief Guest, His Highness Sayyid Mohammed bin Thuwaini Al Said presented the award to Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Investment and Finance Company OIFC (Khedmah), during the ceremony.

This distinguished accolade is a testament to the depth of advancements that Khedmah Pay has introduced to Oman's digital payment landscape, reflecting its unique commitment to delivering a seamless and secure digital payment experience. Khedmah Pay allows customers to open an E-wallet account through simplified processes. Subsequently, they can add funds to the wallet, enabling them to make payments through the Khedmah Pay mobile app. This includes paying bills, recharging mobile and electricity balances, subscribing to entertainment channels, settling traffic fines, and insuring their vehicles, among other available services in the app. Khedmah Pay users enjoy the convenience of recharging their e-wallets, embedded in the popular Khedmah mobile app, and making payments by simply scanning QR codes at various shops, stores, and hypermarkets, or by transferring to the phone number associated with the bank account. Recharging the E-wallet is flexible, allowing users to link it to their existing bank accounts or conveniently replenish it with cash at any of Khedmah’s branches throughout the Sultanate, thereby catering to individuals without a bank account.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar remarked, "We are delighted by this prestigious accolade, which underscores the leading position that Khedmah has achieved in Oman's digital payment landscape through its provision of exceptional and unique digital solutions. The award shines a spotlight on the significant role played by Khedmah Pay E-wallet in advancing Oman's digital transformation efforts towards broader horizons of growth and development. It serves as impetus to continue enhancing our digital payments solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We will continue to strengthen our services and push the boundaries of excellence and innovation to achieve further milestones and solidify Khedmah’s leadership in the sector."

The recognition of ‘Top Omani Brand in Digital Payments’ comes as a result of a survey conducted by Alam Al-Iktissad in collaboration with the Arabian Research Bureau. The survey witnessed the participation of senior officials in top management and executive departments of institutions in both the public and private sectors across industries in the Sultanate, and involved the selection of winning companies based on several criteria.

It is worth noting that Oman Investments and Finance Company OIFC (Khedmah) has been the leading company in the Sultanate in the field of billing and collection for four decades. Khedmah offers a central point for customers to pay all their public service bills through its network of 61 branches, covering various governorates and regions in the Sultanate, in addition to kiosks strategically located across the country. Additionally, its electronic platforms such as the Khedmah mobile application, website and the pioneering E-wallet, Khedmah Pay, have revolutionized digital payments, further enhancing convenience and accessibility for all.