Cairo: The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation announced today its latest cooperation with Mercedes-Benz Egypt to establish the new global heart centre in 6th of October. The aim of this cooperation is to increase the number of patients receiving healthcare services with the help of the new facility. Led by Ingenuity, Mercedes-Benz Egypt is committed to making a difference in communities where it operates, positively impacting future generations, and achieving a transformative impact on the lives of Egyptians. The luxury brand’s cooperation with MYF will support the Foundation’s ambitious humanitarian efforts including improving the lives of the many people affected by heart disease, including children, and delivering free-of-charge healthcare services and providing advanced medical training to healthcare staff. The foundation also offers the most innovative treatments to thousands of Egyptians who live with heart diseases, and this cooperation is meant to help develop the healthcare system in Egypt.

The announcement of the cooperation protocol came during Mercedes-Benz Egypt's visit to The Aswan Heart Centre. The purpose of the visit was to gain firsthand experience of the healthcare services offered by the center to heart and cardiovascular patients, and to learn more about the scientific and medical research performed by the center's most prominent cardiologists to increase the cure rates of heart diseases in Egypt. These studies are published in some of the most prestigious medical periodicals around the world. During the visit, representatives from Mercedes-Benz Egypt also met with Doctor Sir Magdi Yacoub and acclaimed his exemplary role in improving healthcare services in the country.

Nader Nassif, the Development Consultant at the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, stated that the foundation strives to increase the number of heart patients who benefit from their services. He added that the foundation offers its services free-of-charge to as many Egyptians as possible, in addition to training doctors and medical staff on the latest treatment protocols of heart diseases, to help elevate the standard of healthcare services. Nassif also emphasized the importance of the role played by the private sector in supporting humanitarian, charity, medical foundations and NGOs, in order to expand their charitable causes and magnify the impact of their efforts.

Dina El Gazzar, the Vice President for Development and Fundraising at The Magdi Yacoub Foundation, added that Mercedes-Benz Egypt will contribute to accelerating the construction pace of the new Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in 6th of October. She noted that phase I of the center will be completed by Q1 of 2024, aiming to eradicate the waiting list of patients who need to receive urgent medical attention. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Mercedes-Benz Egypt for their valuable role, which will help them to treat thousands of patients every year.

The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation currently offers free-of-charge healthcare services to more than 40,000 people suffering from heart and cardiovascular diseases every year. With the help of the new hospital, they aim to triple this number. The new hospital is projected to serve more than 120,000 patients and perform 12,000 operations, 60% of which will be on children. In addition, it will provide medical hand-on training to more than 1500 cardiologists and surgeons.